Wangaratta Library will host a free body safety workshop this month for children aged four to 10, and their parents and carers.

The workshop at the Docker Street library will offer practical guidance on body boundaries, consent, and personal safety, in an initiative supported by the state government's Free From Violence Local Government Program.

Delivered in partnership with the Rural City of Wangaratta by Melbourne-based FVREE's Level Playground team, the session uses storytelling, simple activities, and age-appropriate discussion to help children build confidence and learn essential safety skills.

It draws on resources developed by body safety educator and children's author Jayneen Sanders, including the Little BIG Chats series.

The workshop is designed for families to attend together, to support ongoing conversations at home about safety and respectful relationships.

Participants will hear stories from the Little BIG Chats series; take part in practical body safety activities; and learn simple strategies to support respectful relationships.

Parents and carers will also have the chance to ask questions and receive practical guidance from facilitators during a dedicated Q&A session.

Each attending family will receive a free Body Superheroes activity kit, including a children's book, workbook, and resources to support continued learning at home.

Mayor Irene Grant said the workshop would give families practical tools to support children's safety.

"Starting conversations about body safety can be challenging," Cr Grant said.

"This workshop provides clear, age-appropriate information and practical strategies to help families build children's confidence and understanding."

The session will be held at the library from 11am on Saturday 20 June.

Children must attend with a parent or carer, with registrations essential as places are limited.

For more information or to register, contact Wangaratta Library at library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au or 5721 2366.