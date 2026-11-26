The highly-awaited sequel to the award-winning ‘Bonegilla: The Migrants’ Journey’ will be staged at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC) on Sunday 6 December. From the brilliant mind of local filmmaker Simon Reich, ‘Bonegilla: Their Life in a Suitcase’ chronicles Australia’s post war migration history through the lens of those who lived it. And this highly immersive, multimedia experience will leave just as much of a lasting impact on audiences. “This one has a lot of stories [that] actually go a little bit more into the racism and how they dealt with it,” Simon said. But he said this is not a “dark production”, despite its themes. “Even though they’ve been through hardships… they were very resilient and tenacious,” Simon said. “And so, I like to bring out some of their funny stories.” Simon’s underlying passion guides the compelling storytelling audiences love, approaching each interview with curiosity. “I think because of my own enthusiasm, they get very animated themselves and go on and tell me some fantastic stories,” he said. He also introduces some new faces, including Wangaratta’s Armando Pasquali. “Armando relates travelling by ship... leaving his whole family behind in Italy,” Simon said. “After 65 years here... he loves Australia.” Bonegilla: Their Life in a Suitcase will have two showings at the WPACC on Sunday 6 December, at 2pm and 6pm. For more information, visit https://www.wpacc.com.au/Whats-On/BONEGILLA-Their-Life-in-a-Suitcase. * What's On In Brief * Tannic Bonds exhibition Tannic Bonds exhibition, on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until Sunday 29 November, draws together eight contemporary artists who work across a range of media such as textiles, photography, film, sculpture, and installation to consider the environmental and cultural connections of tannins. * Sounds in the Shelves The Wangaratta Library will host 'Sounds in the Shelves' on Thursday 3 December from 6:30pm, featuring a performance by young local musician Ryan, who began playing piano at four and a half before taking up guitar two years ago. His musical influences include Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, and Black Sabbath. Held in partnership with council’s Youth Services and supported by the Amplify Program, the event gives young local performers an opportunity to share their music in a relaxed library setting. Audience members can BYO nibbles and settle in for the evening. Young people under 25 interested in performing at future Sounds in the Shelves events can email youth@wangaratta.vic.gov.au. * Lions Childhood Cancer High Tea Koffie Bean Café is hosting a High Tea Fundraiser in support of the Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation on Sunday 29 November from 2pm - 4pm. The event costs $20 per person, and limited seating is available, for a lovely afternoon of delicious treats and raffles. Call (03) 5722 4356 or pop into the café to book your seats. *