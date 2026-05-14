The reactions she often saw from children during the 6pm minute's silence observed at the Wangaratta RSL planted the gem of an idea in Jennifer Garrett's mind which has now bloomed into a book explaining the long-held tradition.

"We go to the RSL for dinner quite regularly, and I was noticing little kids looking confused when the lights went out," Jennifer said.

"I started thinking that someone should write a book to explain it to kids in simple terms.

"It would be such a shame for the younger generation to lose these traditions."

Jennifer formed a story around the daily observance, centred on a young boy named Andrew going out for dinner with his family and feeling confused when encountering for the first time the dimmed lights and reading of The Ode at the RSL.

After the experience, Andrew's mum explains that the RSL is a special place to remember the work people have done to protect and keep Australia safe.

'She explained that some of those people, while protecting us, had got hurt, and the RSL now helped look after them and their families," the story reads.

'And so, every night at 6 o'clock, all the people at the RSL stopped what they were doing to remember the people that went away to look after us, especially those that got hurt, and some who never came home.'

Jennifer pitched her idea to the Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch by reading the story to the committee, and consulted with illustrator Paula Daniel, who came up with the colourful accompanying pictures.

Sub-branch president Lieutenant General (Retired) Ash Power said the concept was embraced as a great learning opportunity, particularly considering the large number of people who visited the club and did not otherwise have a link to the RSL.

With an increasing number of local young people expressing interest in learning more about the district's - and Australia's - military history, he said the committee thought production of the book would be of great benefit.

As a result, 200 copies of 'Why Did the Lights Go Out?', which is geared towards primary-aged children, have been published with the support of the local sub-branch.

They will be available in both the club and the nearby annexe in Templeton Street, and Lt Gen (Ret) Power hopes they will even go beyond Wangaratta.

"I've given a copy to the state branch vice-president, and I'd also like to get them into some of the bigger clubs," he said.

"We'd also love to see them being used in schools, and encourage any schools interested to contact the RSL if they would like copies."

Jennifer said the book immersed children in the surrounds of the RSL, referencing sights they might see inside and out the windows and even people they might encounter, so that they could easily relate to the story.

"All the characters in the book are inspired by people I've seen in the RSL, and we have made stars out of (staff members) Shabnam and Scott," she said.

"It's good to see the book come to fruition, and I'm looking forward to seeing it being read and seeing what people think.

"It's going to be interesting to see when I go to the RSL whether it's helping kids to learn about the tradition."

Wangaratta RSL general manager Chris Simsen welcomed the book's presence in the club.

"We'll be able to hand it out to people if we see they are not sure what's happening at 6pm," he said.