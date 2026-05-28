Wangaratta Library will host two visits in June from authors delving into aspects of Australian history.

Stephen Whiteside will be at the Docker Street library on 10 June to discuss his new book, 'The View from Point Lookout'.

It follows on from his previous release, 'Snow, Fire and Gold', and continues the story of alpine gold prospector Bill Spargo as he relocates to North Stradbroke Island.

Leaving the blazing summers and freezing winters of the Victorian Alps for the subtropical climate of Point Lookout, Spargo lived simply, foraged from the land, and prospected for peat much as he had once searched for gold at Mount Hotham.

This instalment attempts to answer two questions: what happened to Bill Spargo after he retired to Queensland, and what became of the hut at Golden Point near Mt Hotham following his departure?

Stephen will speak at the library from 2.30pm on Wednesday 10 June.

Later in the month, Peter Mitchell will visit to talk about his book, 'I'll Walk Beside You'.

A vivid portrait following the extraordinary true story of ordinary men drawn into the heart of World War 2, the book draws on never-before-seen letters, diaries and oral histories.

Peter brings to life the courage, humour and unbreakable mateship that kept the 2/2 Pioneer Battalion alive on the Burma Railway.

A continuation of last year's acclaimed 'Under the Same Moon', 'I'll Walk Beside You' celebrates resilience, humour, and the extraordinary found within the ordinary.

Peter Mitchell will be at the Wangaratta Library on Thursday 25 June from 2.30pm to discuss his book.

Bookings for these free events can be made via Humanitix.