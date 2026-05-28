A meeting will be held in June to discuss ideas for next year's planned time capsule-raising at the Milawa Hall.

The time capsule was buried at the front of the hall in 2007, in the wake of an event held on 24 April that year, which recreated a celebratory banquet held exactly 100 years earlier for the pioneers of the Oxley Plains.

Many of the descendants of those pioneers attended the 2007 banquet, and a memories day held soon after the event collected items for the time capsule.

Following its burial, organisers decided to raise the time capsule every 20 years, to add memorabilia and mementos from that time.

With the date of the next raising of the time capsule fast approaching, the Milawa Hall and Park Committee is inviting any of the descendants of the pioneers of the Oxley Plains, along with other interested parties, to attend a meeting at the Milawa Hall on 24 June from 7pm, to discuss ideas for the next event.

It is hoped to assemble a group to organise festivities for 2027, culminating in a dinner which will be held on the evening of Saturday 24 April 2027 - exactly 120 years since the original banquet.

The committee welcomes any interested parties to attend the meeting, and anyone who knows of someone who may be interested, to pass on the invitation to come along.

Anyone who would like to contribute ideas is encouraged to attend the meeting at the Milawa Hall on Wednesday 24 June from 7pm.