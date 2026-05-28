The 80th and 100th birthdays of two of Australia’s paramount textile manufacturers, Bruck Textiles and Wilson Fabrics, were celebrated in grand style at their Wangaratta home in Sisely Avenue on Wednesday 20 May.

Seldom businesses weave together a legacy quite as remarkable as Bruck Textiles and Wilson Fabrics.

Their combined 180-year legacies show grit, innovation and a commitment to quality, a fact the Australian Defence Force (ADF) can attest to.

“We are very proud of our history with Bruck,” Australian Defence Force Brigadier Patrick Murray told guests and staff attending the anniversary celebrations.

“[Bruck] is a trusted supplier of many products in the past.

“In particular, the fabric that’s made here is among the best in the world.

“[For] the thousands of Australian men and women that choose to join the Australian Defence Force every year, one of the first experiences is to wear our uniform.

“So, if I can give you anything: What you do matters.”

Wangaratta-based Nationals' MP for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy reiterated Brigadier Murray’s words.

“I think those are the only words you need to take away from today… what you do here matters,” he said.

“It’s impressive to be in business for years, but being in the manufacturing business for 80 years is outstanding.

“Bruck made a strategic decision years ago… not to try and compete with cheap imports.

“It’s about manufacturing quality products.

“And that’s what they’ve hung their head on.

“In their partnerships with the ADF, fire, emergency services, manufacturing high quality products has been what Bruck do very well.

“Since 1946, they’ve grown from a regional manufacturer to a world class manufacturer, and you’re all part of that.”

Indeed, Bruck and Wilson continue to demonstrate how longevity and success is powered by the hands of those behind each thread.

As Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines said, Bruck and Wilson hold significance across all levels, behind the mill doors and beyond.

She said for regional areas, the imprint left by Bruck and Wilson cannot be undermined in Wangaratta’s history.

“When you think about the courage and ambition of this place, 100 years ago, it really is quite extraordinary,” she said.

“Producing what [they] do here, in Wangaratta, for our defence personnel, our emergency services personnel, our police.

“To know that that fabric is created here, and it’s not just any old fabric, is it?”

Dr Haines recalled on her own unique experience wearing the fabric after putting her hand up to go out with the defence force.

“Sitting out there in the tropics wearing this kit gave me an understanding of what it means to serve these Australian people in the defence forces, and how important it is to have the right kit,” she said.

After World War II, Bruck and Wilson became a drawcard for Australia’s Bonegilla migrants.

"When I was looking at the archives... there was the story from one of those early migrants who said what amazed him about coming here was that it didn't matter that he didn't have the precise skills... because this place trained him," Dr Haines said.

"I think that value-add that companies such as this give to their employees is why it is so successful.

"Because the goal is producing not only an incredible product, but incredible people, which go on and contribute behind the walls of this organisation."