Brown Brothers is set to commence a major redevelopment of its iconic Milawa cellar door and restaurant precinct, signalling a strong vote of confidence in regional tourism and the future of Victoria’s High Country.

Construction will commence in May on a new year-round outdoor dining destination known as The Arbour, with works scheduled for completion in October 2026.

The Milawa site will remain open throughout the redevelopment.

The project will be delivered by regional Victorian company AV Builders Pty Ltd, supporting local trades, suppliers and employment throughout the build.

For AV Builders director Adrian van der Sluys, the project is also deeply personal.

Twelve years ago, Adrian and his wife Mel were married at Brown Brothers Milawa, making the partnership a full-circle moment for the family-owned construction company.

“Brown Brothers has always been a special place for our family,” Mr van der Sluys said.

“To now be involved in helping shape the next chapter of the site is incredibly meaningful for us.”

Brown Brothers has also worked closely with architects DesignOffice, undertaking extensive consultation to evolve the original concept into a more functional, premium and future-focused design that carefully considers guest flow, operations, weather protection and the overall visitor experience.

The redevelopment has been designed to strengthen Milawa and the wider King Valley as a genuine year-round tourism destination, creating a more comfortable and flexible experience for visitors across all seasons.

Located between the heritage cellar door and Brown Brothers Restaurant, The Arbour will transform the existing outdoor dining area into a landscaped garden space designed for casual dining, events, private functions and wine experiences.

The space will feature all-weather shelter, heating and expanded seating, while remaining family and dog-friendly.

Brown Brothers executive chef Bodee Price will expand the current food offering into a more elevated share-style dining experience, designed to complement the winery’s portfolio while encouraging relaxed, spontaneous and flexible dining moments.

“The redevelopment reflects the continued evolution of the Milawa site experience and the growing demand for premium regional food and wine tourism experiences.” Georgia Beavis, Brown Brothers multi-venue operations manager said.

“As one of Australia’s First Families of Wine, Brown Brothers has welcomed visitors to Milawa for generations and remains one of regional Victoria’s most recognised tourism destinations.”