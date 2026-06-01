The Wang Night Shelter, a collective response to homelessness, loneliness and heartache, is opening its doors to anyone sleeping rough for the eighth consecutive winter starting on Monday 1 June.

Director of Zac’s Place and project manager of the Wang Night Shelter, Di Duursma, said the service is open to any adult in need of warmth, a meal or a safe place to stay during the colder months.

“It is open to anybody over 18 who needs a meal or a place to stay,” she said.

Operating throughout winter, the shelter runs from 6pm each evening through to 7am the following morning, with an open-door policy allowing people to arrive when they need.

“There’s no booking or referral needed, people can simply turn up,” Di said.

The shelter will operate across multiple venues throughout the week, consistent with previous years.

The Wangaratta Wesleyan Methodist Church will host the homeless shelter on Monday nights, The Salvation Army Wangaratta Corps on Tuesdays, Victory Community on Wednesday’s, Zac’s Place on Thursdays, Wangaratta Uniting Church on Fridays, Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, it will be closed on Tuesday and Saturday nights in the first week of the season while additional volunteers are trained.

With demand already evident, Di said calls had been coming in ahead of opening night.

She said community awareness remains critical in identifying people in need.

“A big help to us is the community letting people know when the shelter is open and how to access it,” she said.

“We’re hearing from locals about people sleeping rough, staying in cars or doing it tough, and we really appreciate that.”

The shelter also distributes rough sleeper packs containing essential items such as socks, beanies and toiletries, along with contact information to help people access support.

While homelessness is often associated with larger cities, Di said the issue is very real in regional areas like Wangaratta.

"There are more than 122,000 people experiencing homelessness in Australia every night, and some of them are here in our community," she said.

“Some people are visibly sleeping rough, while others you would never know - they could easily be you or me.”

Community support remains vital to keeping the shelter running, with volunteers needed across a variety of roles, particularly overnight and cooking shifts.

“We are looking for Tuesday cooks and overnight volunteers, and Saturday evening and overnight support, but there are also other shifts to fill,” Di said.

Those interested in volunteering can attend a training session on Wednesday 3 June from 7pm to 9pm, with registration via email.

The service continues to grow, with additional equipment purchased this year to meet rising demand.

“We’ve bought another 12 stretchers, but we expect we’ll need more as the need increases,” she said.

Di said they are excited about their sister shelter in Benalla opening.

“Within half an hour of each other, we now have two shelters, but the need is still great,” she said.

“If people are thinking about starting something similar in their town, we encourage them to get in touch, it’s about saying to someone, ‘make yourself at home'.”

Zac’s Place, which supports the shelter, has recently been granted tax-deductible status, and donors are encouraged to request a receipt if required.

For those wishing to help, donations of in-date food and toiletries are gratefully accepted, while financial contributions remain local.

Donations can be made at Bendigo Bank to Zac’s Place Inc (reference: Wang, BSB 633000, Acc. no. 155600257), or directly via accounts at Everyday Gourmet and La Bella Rocca.

To get involved or learn more, contact Wang Night Shelter via email at wangnightshelter@gmail.com or follow the organisation on Facebook.