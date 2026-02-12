Business owners across the Rural City of Wangaratta are encouraged to book a spot for a high impact development opportunity, with the Empire Builders Mastermind coming to Milawa on 24–25 March.

Delivered by award winning strategist and Bundjalung woman Jenni Walke, the immersive two-day program gives business operators the chance to step away from day to day pressures and focus on clarity, direction, and practical action.

With support from the Rural City of Wangaratta, eligible businesses can participate for $750 (valued at $7500), making this nationally recognised program significantly more accessible for local operators.

Held at Lancemore Milawa, the mastermind program offers hands on business planning, product and offer refinement, and simple tools to help participants strengthen and grow their existing operations.

Places are limited, and local businesses are encouraged to secure their spot early.

Sarah Brindley, interim director sustainability & culture said local businesses are the backbone of our community, and we want to make sure they have access to the support they need to grow with confidence.

She said the Empire Builders Mastermind gives business owners the space and guidance to step back, reset, and build a clear path forward.

"We’re pleased to support this opportunity and encourage operators from across the Rural City to take part," she said.

Participants will work directly with Jenni Walke, founder of Elephant in the Room Consulting and an internationally recognised leader in business strategy, leadership development, and entrepreneurial growth.

With 30 years’ experience supporting businesses across diverse industries, Jenni is known for her practical, no nonsense approach that cuts through overwhelm, removes roadblocks and helps owners elevate their business offerings with clarity and confidence.

Through proven frameworks and strategic insight, Jenni empowers operators to unlock new levels of performance—whether they are starting out, scaling rapidly or redefining their direction.

Businesses must be located within the Rural City of Wangaratta to be eligible.

Places are limited - early registration is encouraged at www.investwangaratta.com.au/Support/Business-Events/Empire-Builders