Wangaratta's chamber of commerce group has adopted a new name as voted by 40 member business operators to better reflect it's newly-found direction.

The formerly titled Business Wangaratta group is now named Grow Wangaratta which better describes its focus on collaboration, growth and strengthening the local business community.

At a meeting last week, the group also worked through its action plan, which sets out Grow Wangaratta as a united voice for local business and a structured way for businesses to engage with Rural City of Wangaratta Council and economic partners.

Grow Wangaratta secretary Emma Merlo said there was a really strong level of energy and enthusiasm in the room, with businesses keen to be more involved in shaping the future of Wangaratta.

“When local businesses are supported to grow, the whole community benefits," she said.

"Strong local businesses create jobs, attract investment and keep money circulating within Wangaratta.

"Grow Wangaratta is about bringing businesses together, giving them a collective voice and a clear way to engage with council and economic partners so we can keep our town moving forward.

"Over the next six weeks we’ll be rolling out branding, social media and a website as we continue to build membership and momentum."

The purpose and role of the group is to undertake an advisory role on strategy, development and tourism, and also act as a connector for new investment opportunities.

In terms of the group's connection with council, members heard that they would sought two-way communication with council, share council initiatives with members, collect and return clear business feedback, and nominate a council liaison.

The group also intends to be a conduit and information source between council and members about planning, zoning and development and provide feedback on impacts.

Business surveys will be a key part of Grow Wangaratta's advocacy by providing measurable data and evidence.

The next meeting is open to members only on 23 April at the Wangaratta Turf Club from 5.30pm.