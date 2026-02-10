Romance is certainly alive in Wangaratta as local florist Hello Petals gets right in the spirit for their biggest day, with the launch of their Valentine's Day promotions earlier this month.

Mandie Miles from Hello Petals said this will be the florist's third Valentine's Day and they are expecting a shipment of more than 2000 ever-popular red roses to arrive tomorrow.

But no matter the blooms you choose, both young and old are keen to celebrate their special someone.

"We did notice last year Valentine's has been popular across all age groups," she said.

"The young ones were coming in, and then we have the older gentlemen who do it every year."

This Valentine's Day, if you propose with blooms from Hello Petals from now until 14 February, you'll enter the draw to win $500 credit towards your wedding day flowers.

Additionally, Hello Petals have partnered with BFT to deliver a two-week unlimited couples pass to their fitness studio and a Hello Petals signature vase of red roses valued at $200.

Plus, for every floral purchase over $100, your partner will receive a $50 voucher toward a facial treatment at Madeline Grace Skin Clinic.

“It’s small businesses all getting together," Mandie said.

“It’s been great for us to collaborate and see if we can do it together.

“Our staff are young girls, mums as well; we’re all local girls that use local businesses and then we can share it around… it’s about helping each other."

Mandie said spending the day with a loved one offers a "bit of fun" away from life's worries, and adopting a 'grab-and-go' model of flowers means an arrangement for all no matter your budget.

"People can see the price and it's all ready for them, they don't have to wait," she said.

Hello Petals will be open from 9am-5pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 8am-6pm on Friday, as well as Valentine's Day on Saturday.