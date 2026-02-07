The Rural City of Wangaratta, in partnership with Grow Wangaratta (formerly known as Business Wangaratta), has launched its Annual Business & Industry Survey, giving local business owners and operators the opportunity to share what’s working, what’s not, and what would make doing business in our region easier.

This ongoing survey helps council and Grow Wangaratta better understand how businesses are tracking, what challenges they’re facing, and what support is needed. Feedback directly shapes the programs, workshops, advocacy, and collaborations council offers, ensuring a focus on aspects that make a meaningful difference.

Businesses can complete the survey on the Connect Wangaratta website.

The survey closes on 27 March, and businesses that opt in will receive a summary of results once it closes.

Mayor Irene Grant is encouraging businesses of all sizes and industries across the municipality to take part.

“This survey gives businesses a real opportunity to have their voices heard and directly influence how we support them," Cr Grant said.

"Whether you’re running a shopfront, operating a farm, working in professional services, or managing a trade-based business, we want to hear from you.

“Our business community is one of the greatest strengths of our region.

"Over time, this annual check in will also help us track trends and better understand how our business landscape is evolving.”

Grow Wangaratta president, Casey McPhail, said the partnership reflects a united approach to supporting local industry.

“Grow Wangaratta is proud to partner with council to deliver this important survey," Mr McPhail said.

“Our businesses are diverse, innovative, and resilient and we want to ensure they have every opportunity to thrive.

"The insights we gather will guide our advocacy, strengthen our collaborations, and help us focus on initiatives that deliver real, practical outcomes for businesses across the municipality.”

The survey explores:

• what’s happening across different industries;

• the current business climate and emerging trends;

• ideas for workshops, training, and support programs; and

• key issues that council and Grow Wangaratta can advocate for on behalf of local businesses.

To view and complete the survey visit https://connect.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/2026-business-feedback-survey