The critical importance of Australian winemakers retaining the right to use the name prosecco has been asserted by the Independent Federal MP for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, and Wines of the King Valley, as trade negotiations with the European Union enter the final stages.

Dr Haines met with Trade Minister Don Farrell in parliament on 5 February, urging him to rule out any trade deal that would strip Australian winemakers of the right to use the name of the grape variety, prosecco.

“Selling out on prosecco would be unacceptable,” Dr Haines said.

“This is a proud Australian success story that supports regional jobs, tourism and family businesses – and the government must stand firm.”

While grown in other regions, almost 60 per cent of Australia’s prosecco is produced in the King Valley, with considerable investment from both government and local businesses going into the development of the tourism moniker Prosecco Road, and recognition of the region as Australia's home of prosecco.

The industry is estimated to be worth more than $200 million a year in sales alone, having grown by over 300 per cent in the last eight years, making it one of the fastest growing wine categories in Australia supporting a thriving tourism and hospitality sector.

Dr Haines said while she supports the principle of free trade, an agreement that sells out regional industries such as prosecco would do the opposite, destroying jobs and prosperity in the community.

“With negotiations nearing their final stages, there is a lot at stake and losing the name ‘prosecco’ would cause real economic damage," she said.

Wines of the King Valley, Brown Brothers, Dal Zotto and Pizzini have been leading the advocacy on behalf of the King Valley, with strong support from Dr Haines, Australian Grape and Wine and Wine Victoria.

Wines of the King Valley president Dean Cleave-Smith said there have been ministerial meetings, advisor briefings and Canberra-based events over an extended period.

"The King Valley, along with the broader industry, remain steadfast in our position that all Australian prosecco producers must retain the right to use the name," he said.

"Prosecco is a grape variety and was imported to Australia as such, by Otto Dal Zotto.

"The families of the King Valley have developed a new drinks category around prosecco and continue to innovate the offer through a range of styles, spritzers and packaging."

Mr Cleave-Smith said their perseverance and resolve throughout the EU trade negotiations was reflective of the importance they place on prosecco, and their respect for Otto Dal Zotto and his desire to pay homage to his childhood home of Valdobbiadene in Italy.

He said Minister Farrell was acutely aware of the impact this decision would have on jobs and economic growth in the King Valley, and regional Victoria more broadly.

"In these final free trade discussions, Minister Farrell too must remain steadfast and protect our rights to continue to use the name prosecco," he said.

The Australia-EU Free Trade Agreement is expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2026, with Minister Farrell having recently flown to Brussels for trade talks.