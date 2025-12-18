The iconic Glenrowan Hotel, a cornerstone of the township’s heritage and a long-time favourite among locals and travellers, has officially reopened its doors.

The reopening marks a significant moment for the community, restoring a beloved venue for the town to regain socialisation and a spot for travellers to explore.

The Glenrowan Hotel’s new publican, Darryl Baird, who hails from Portland brought the property in December last year and spent three months renovating and tidying the place up before opening in March.

The hotel had been closed for 12 months prior to the purchase, and the community's excitement was palpable, with a soft opening drawing 72 locals eager to see their beloved pub back in action.

Darryl said it's important for small towns to have a pub.

"It's the only place in the evenings to gather and have a meal in town," he said.

"The community has been incredible and it's been so positive to get to know our regulars."

Darryl made the decision to purchase the hotel and move to the North East with some encouragement from close friends who live locally.

"It wasn't quite a tree change as I come form the country but it was to try something different," he said.

"My son has made the change with me and is running the bar so we're a family run business here."

Darryl, who is an engineer by trade, has refurbished the interior of the venue to accommodate group bookings and functions.

“I’ve done a lot of work to the place, with more changes still to come," he said.

At 67, Darryl recognises that he won't be a permanent fixture behind the bar and hopes to leave a lasting legacy.

"I want to create a place that future owners will be happy to take over and that continues to serve as a vital hub for Glenrowan," he said.

"We have a real community focus here, with a social club and meat tray every Friday.

"I've worked hard to create a warm and inviting place for locals to come and catch up over a drink or a meal."

Now open seven days a week, with the bistro offering delicious hearty meals from Tuesday to Saturday evenings and Saturday and Sunday lunches.

The outdoor gardens are pet friendly and are relaxing areas to enjoy a drink, a meal in the sun or a catch up with mates.

Weekly meal specials include, Ruby Tuesday - two course meal for $25 and Thrifty Thursdays - free drink with a main meal.

Also, happy hour runs from 4.30pm to 6pm on Thursday and Friday evenings.

The venue invites you in to enjoy the pleasant country hotel atmosphere with welcoming staff and scrumptious meals.

Visit the Glenrowan Hotel and say hello to the new friendly faces.

For bookings, please call (03)70475833 and follow their Facebook for updates happening at the hotel.