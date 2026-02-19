Cookware and crockery are among the most popular items being snapped up from Inside Living, as the Murphy Street store's closing down sale rolls on.

As it did last week, the shop closed on Tuesday to enable staff to re-stock with items from a nearby storage facility, but the sale is expected to continue until 2 April.

While the store is closing due to the retirement of Melbourne-based owner Jenny Morcombe, there are still glimmers of possibility that it may be retained for Wangaratta.

"My accountant is talking to three potential buyers, all local and very genuine," Jenny said.

"This store has been my little baby for the past 19 years, so it would be wonderful to see it still be part of the Wangaratta community, because there is no other shop like it.

"A lot of people travelling between Melbourne and Sydney ask whether we have a store in those cities, because they love Inside Living and don't have anything like it where they are.

"Hopefully within three or four weeks I will know more about its future."

Jenny said sales of classic items like cookware were "going gangbusters", with crockery and dinner sets also flying out the door.

"I'm trying to keep a certain amount in stock on the floor of those items people want and need," she said.

"I really want to say a big thank you to my staff; they've been put under a lot of pressure, and it has just reinforced to me how wonderful they are."