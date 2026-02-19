In Wangaratta, it is often the small things that make the biggest difference.

A familiar street, a shared conversation, a place where people feel welcome.

For Bonnie Duyverman, opening VIN et al was about bringing those things together.

After years working in fine dining and living away from the region, she returned with a clear sense of what she valued.

She wanted to create a place that reflected her love of good wine, thoughtful producers, and genuine connection.

While working in Melbourne, Bonnie became familiar with wines from small producers who paid close attention to how their grapes were grown and their wine made.

Back in the region, she found you could get those wines, but the range was limited.

A bottle might appear on a restaurant list or be picked up from a cellar door, but choosing from a broad, curated selection in one place was far less common.

VIN et al opened as a retail wine store, but it soon offered more.

“Almost everyone who walked in asked if they could have a glass of wine,” Bonnie laughed.

“That’s when I realised people wanted more than just a bottle shop.”

At the centre of the space is a large handcrafted table, designed for wine tastings and conversation.

Bonnie hosts regular tastings, often featuring local producers alongside winemakers from further afield.

King Valley wineries play a strong role in these events, including producers like Darling Estate, whose wines reflect the character of the region.

In time, Bonnie hopes to host small wine dining events around the table with guest winemakers or chefs once the kitchen is fully certified.

Bonnie’s approach to wine is simple and considered.

She works mainly with small producers who farm with care, whether sustainably, organically, or biodynamically.

She favours wines where the focus is on the vineyard rather than heavy intervention in the winery.

“The wine has to taste good,” she said.

“And the people behind it matter too.”

Local wine plays an important role at VIN et al.

Bottles from King Valley, Beechworth and Rutherglen are well represented on the shelves.

“King Valley is our backyard,” she said.

“Supporting local winemakers is important.”

Following recent fires, she has made a conscious effort to focus even more on Victorian producers.

Alongside bottled wine, customers can enjoy wine by the glass, a small selection of craft beer, sparkling wine and a growing range of sake.

Bonnie is a trained sake sommelier and an Australian Sake Awards judge, and plans to host more sake-focused tastings over time.

Sustainability is part of how the business operates, from reusing boxes and returning packaging inserts to offering wine on tap, including a locally made sparkling Pét-Nat.

For Bonnie, supporting local businesses is about relationships rather than convenience.

“I can’t compete with big chains on price,” she said.

“But when someone buys from me, I’m buying from a small producer, and that support stays within the community.”

She encourages people to be thoughtful about how they buy and enjoy wine.

“I’m more interested in quality than quantity,” Bonnie said.

“Wine is a love language. Being intentional about what you choose and who you support makes a difference.”

VIN et al has also become a natural meeting place before dinner.

With several local restaurants nearby, it’s an easy spot to share a glass, catch up, and then head out for the evening.

For Bonnie, every local purchase matters.

“When people choose to shop here, they’re supporting families, growers and small businesses,” she says.

“That’s how towns like Wangaratta stay strong.”

Local Tips from Bonnie

Shop Local: “The farmer’s market is great. I love it… it’s that connection. I’m talking to the person I’m buying the cherries from. I’m talking to the people who make the bread.”

Eat Local: “I don’t go out very much, but I love the Masala Corner. I go there; it’s BYO. I can take a really great bottle of aromatic wine… and have a really good time.”

Play Local: "We blew up inflatables on the weekend and floated down the river from the boat ramp to Platypus Beach. It was awesome.”