Good signage can help shape someone’s idea of a business.

It can lift a shopfront, tell a story at a glance, and help a business blend visually with its community.

That mix of creativity and practical skill is what drew Jarrod, owner of Signpro Wangaratta, to the industry.

Graphic design was the one class he genuinely enjoyed in high school.

Design made sense to him. His work experience placement at a signwriting shop confirmed his path.

They were doing traditional brush lettering and painting walls.

“I thought, yeah, this is pretty cool,” he said.

“Once I did that work experience, I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

After nearly 20 years working for other signage businesses, Jarrod reached a point where starting his own shop felt like the natural next step.

He had a young family and needed more freedom in his day.

“Simple things like being able to do school pick-ups made a big difference,” he said.

With so much experience behind him, he knew what worked and what didn’t, and he wanted the chance to do things his way.

He opened Signpro in 2020, right as COVID was beginning to unfold.

It was a big decision at the time, but he backed himself.

He started out in his shed, and once the work picked up, he moved into a shopfront.

Today, Signpro creates just about anything that carries a design.

“If you can think of something with a sign or sticker on it, chances are we make it,” Jarrod said.

"Shop signage, vehicles, illuminated lettering, window decals, banners, flags, and 3D signage all come through the workshop.

Driving around Wangaratta, he can point out hundreds of projects.

“It’s a bit like being a local artist,” he said with a laugh.

Jarrod was born and raised in Wangaratta, and staying local has shaped the way he runs his business.

He values the connections he’s built and the people he meets along the way.

Supporting junior football and cricket clubs is something he speaks about with pride.

“My kids play junior sport, so helping clubs where we can just feels right,” he said.

“Sponsoring a team or pitching in is a small way to give back.”

The rise of online signage stores has changed the industry, but Jarrod said the support he receives from locals means more than people realise.

“Online companies can sell things cheaply, but the quality isn’t the same,” he said.

“When someone chooses us, it tells me they care about workmanship and they want to back a local business.”

Quality is central to the way Signpro operates.

Much of what they produce is customised, which is why they prefer face-to-face conversations instead of online ordering.

“People get better results when we talk through their ideas in person,” Jarrod said. “We go back and forth with proofs until it’s right.”

For Jarrod, the message to locals is simple.

“We might be the newest sign shop in town, but we’ve got the most experienced team,” he said.

“We take pride in what we make. If someone gives us a go, they’ll see that.”

Local Tips from Jarrod

Shop Local

“I bought a coffee machine from Bi-Rite on Tone Road. They are local guys and you get personalised service.”

Eat Local

“I enjoy The Railyard for a meal and a sneaky beer. The wood fired pizzas on a cold winter day are pretty good.”

Play Local

“We love getting outdoors. Bushwalking in the Warbys or heading up to Mount Buffalo for a hike.”