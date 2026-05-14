A program to be launched in Benalla next month aims to increase access to professional leadership development for supervisors, managers and emerging leaders across the North East.

Delivered by Alpine Valleys Community Leadership (AVCL), Foundations of People Leadership has been developed in response to growing demand for accessible, high-quality professional development opportunities delivered locally, which support both individual capability and stronger workplace outcomes.

AVCL executive officer Madeline Hines said AVCL's existing leadership programs had long contributed to stronger outcomes across organisational, professional and community settings.

However, she said there was an identified interest in shorter, targeted opportunities focused specifically on workplace leadership development.

"We understand that many people are leading teams, supporting others and navigating significant responsibility alongside already busy roles," Ms Hines said.

"We consistently heard there was a desire for accessible professional development opportunities focused specifically on the realities of leading people within workplace environments."

Facilitated by James Jensen and Irene Pritchard, Foundations of People Leadership helps participants strengthen communication, navigate challenging conversations, build confidence in leading people and teams, and better understand how individuals experience pressure, conflict and change within professional environments.

Delivered across four in-person program days and two online sessions, learning combines practical tools, reflective practice and contemporary behavioural science, with immediate application back into the workplace.

Ms Hines said Benalla had been selected as the delivery location due to its proximity to Mansfield, Wangaratta, Beechworth, Myrtleford, Yarrawonga, Euroa and Shepparton.

"Part of the value in this being locally-based is the opportunity for participants to build relationships and networks with others from across the region," she said.

The program will commence on Thursday 18 June, with intake now open.

Further information and registrations can be made at www.avclp.org.au/programs/foundations-of-people-leadership/ or enquiries can be made to Madeline Hines via eo@avclp.org.au or 0417 348 547.