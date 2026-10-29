CAV announces special guests for New Beginnings Gala Ball

This November, the Ovens Murray community will come together in Wangaratta for an evening of hope, connection and new beginnings, with three familiar faces helping inspire the conversation. Wangaratta's Centre Against Violence (CAV) is delighted to announce that Ben and Hester Brown, along with Australian Diamonds representative Kiera Austin, will be special guests at The New Beginnings Gala Ball on Friday 20 November at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, raising funds to support individuals and families rebuilding their lives after family violence. While many know Ben for his AFL career with North Melbourne and Melbourne, and Kiera for her success on the national netball stage, their connection to CAV runs much deeper than sport. Both have played an important role in CAV's Tackling Consent program, helping take conversations about respectful relationships and consent directly into local football and netball communities. Through their involvement, they have helped engage young people, coaches, volunteers and families in discussions that are helping create safer and more respectful communities across the region. Joining Ben on the evening is his wife Hester, whose authentic and engaging presence has built a passionate community of followers through sharing the realities of everyday life, championing inclusion and encouraging conversations that matter. Together, Ben and Hester have become respected voices on topics ranging from equality and inclusion to community connection, bringing honesty, authenticity and a relatable perspective to important social issues. CAV chief executive officer Jaime Chubb said the organisation was honoured to welcome guests who had already demonstrated a genuine commitment to the work of prevention and community change. "It means a great deal to have Ben, Hester and Kiera supporting this event because their connection to CAV is authentic," she said. "They have been willing to stand alongside us, lend their voices to important conversations and help challenge attitudes that contribute to violence in our communities." Ms Chubb said the gala ball was about more than fundraising. "At its heart, New Beginnings is about hope," she said. "It's about recognising the strength and resilience of people rebuilding their lives after family violence and bringing our community together to support that journey." Ms Chubb said the involvement of respected sporting and community role models helped reinforce the message that everyone has a role to play in creating safer communities. "Whether it's through sport, community leadership or the platforms they have built, Ben, Hester and Kiera continue to encourage conversations about respect, equality and inclusion," she said. "Those values align strongly with the vision we have for our community and for the future we want to create together." Guests attending the gala ball will also have the opportunity to bid on exclusive signed memorabilia during the evening, with all proceeds supporting the Centre Against Violence new donation hub project. Gala ball tickets are available now through Humanitix at events.humanitix.com/new-beginnings-gala-ball.