Join in a vibrant, multi-day celebration of LGBTQIA+ community, connection, and culture at the inaugural Wangaratta Pride Festival 2026 this week.

LINE (LGBTQIA+ In the North East) Wangaratta is hosting multiple events across the rural city from Pride Fair Day to author talks to Q&As with local Victoria Police LGBTQI+ Liaison Officers.

Executive officer of LINE Wangaratta, Allison Winters, said hosting Wangaratta’s first-ever multiday pride festival is a big moment for those at LINE Wangaratta and the the broader LGBTQIA+ community across the region.

"It sends a really clear message that our community is here, that we’re proud to be our authentic selves, and that there is strong local support for creating safe, inclusive, and visible spaces in regional Victoria," they said.

"It also reflects the work that’s gone into building trust and connection over time.

"This didn’t just happen overnight, it’s come from years of community-led events, and showing up consistently.

"For a lot of people, especially those who might be isolated or not feel safe being out in their everyday lives, having multiple days of events means more opportunities to connect, to see themselves reflected, and to feel like they belong.

"It’s a milestone, but it’s also a statement, that regional communities like Wangaratta deserve vibrant, inclusive events, and that we’re not going anywhere.”

Pride Fair Day on Saturday, 18 April from 10am at Apex Park is the heart of the festival, it’s a big, visible moment where the whole community can come together.

The last Wangaratta Pride Fair Day, held at Bachelor’s Green, attracted more than 1000 people, including visitors travelling from Melbourne and Sydney.

Allison said it’s incredibly powerful to have a public space filled with pride flags, live music, and people just being themselves.

"For LGBTQIA+ people, especially in regional areas, that kind of visibility can be incredibly affirming," they said.

"It’s free, family friendly, and full of things that draw people in, from free kids activities and pony rides, to stalls from local businesses and community groups, and food trucks.

"It creates an environment where people can show up in whatever way feels comfortable to them.”

Allison said it was decided run an array of different events as it is important to acknowledge that LGBTQIA+ people aren’t one group with one experience.

"We’ve got young people, families, older community members, people who are newly out, and people who’ve been part of the community for decades," they said.

"So we wanted a program where everyone could see themselves in it and feel like there was something for them."

Events over the week include a 'Latte with an LLO' event on Wednesday, 15 April at 10am, Chase Cafe, Wangaratta, whether you identify as LGBTQIA+, are an ally, have a family member or child who identifies, or work with LGBTQIA+ people, it’s a chance to have an open and honest chat with local Victoria Police LGBTQI+ Liaison Officers.

Also, on Wednesday, Little Daisy Wangaratta is hosting a Craft Workshop ay 6:30pm.

​LINE Wangaratta Pride Hub will be running Threads of Pride - A Fantasy Costume Workshop out of the LINE Wangaratta Pride Hub on Larkings Street on Thursday, 16 April at 6:30pm.

Granny Bingo will be hosted by the Vine Hotel at 7pm on Friday 17 and Saturday 18.

Edith Vale and Maureen McGillicuddy have been hosting Granny Bingo for over a decade - it's a hilariously inappropriate evening of bingo where bingo is the last thing on anyone’s minds.

Join in a Rainbow Park Run on Saturday, 18 April at 8am in Apex Park.

Parkrun is a free, weekly community-based 5km event held Saturday mornings across the world.

Briefing starts at 7:45am, and the event welcomes walkers, runners, joggers, doggos, wheelchairs and prams.

Dress in some colourful rainbow colours and help spread the rainbow along the Ovens River.

​Join in a a special Meet the Author event at the Wangaratta Library on Sunday, 19 April from 11am, featuring two incredible LGBTQIA+ authors, Belinda Harrison and Darcy Green.

Moderated by LINE Wangaratta’s Allison Winters, this event will include an audience Q&A where attendees can ask questions, hear behind the scenes stories from the publishing world, and learn more about the power of storytelling and representation.

Allison said the events are really open to everyone.

"They’re for LGBTQIA+ people of all ages, identities, and experiences, but they’re also absolutely for allies," they said.

"Allies play such an important role in regional communities.

"Inclusion doesn’t happen in isolation, it happens when the broader community shows up and stands alongside us, and helps create spaces that are safe and welcoming.

"We’d also really encourage visitors to come and experience Wangaratta.

"It’s a great opportunity to see what our community has to offer, support local businesses, and be part of something really positive.”

For more information or to register for events, visit https://www.linewangaratta.org/pride-festival-2026 or follow LINE Wangaratta on social media.

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What's On In Brief

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Air dry clay school holiday workshop at the Wangaratta Art Gallery

Bring the whole family along to this air dry clay workshop, challenging your combined imagination and inventiveness in creating a series of mini sculptures that take their cue from the artworks in the 'Affording Truth' exhibition at the Wangaratta Art Gallery on Friday, 17 April from 10.30am - 12pm.

Your task is to make a series of everyday objects and combine them in such a way as to create a new story or function for them.

The items you choose to combine can be human made or natural, the limit is only your imagination.

The cost is $10, all materials provided, suitable for ages five years or above.

To book in or for more information, visit https://www.wangarattaartgallery.com.au/Programs/School-Holiday-Workshop-Objects-Oddities.

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See Ben Lee live at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre

ARIA Award–winning singer songwriter Ben Lee returns to Wangaratta on Friday, 17 April from 7.30pm as part of his On Tour… Always regional tour.

Following the success of his Awake Is the New Sleep anniversary shows, Lee is hitting the road again with a high energy, free flowing live set celebrating the joy of touring and his much loved back catalogue.

Known for classics such as 'Catch My Disease' and 'We’re All in This Together', Lee promises an intimate, unpredictable night of live music.

He’ll be joined by special guest Bec Sandridge, whose bold, genre bending pop and striking stage presence have earned national acclaim.

Bookings and information via the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre.

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Repair Café at the Sunday market

The Wang Repair Café will be at the community market at Moore Than Swimming on Mason Street on Sunday, 19 April from 8am to 12pm.

Volunteers will be on hand to repair broken items including toys, sports gear, tools, household goods and more, to help keep them out of landfill.

They have been supporting the community in repairing broken stuff for almost nine years and are proud to keep hundreds of items out of landfill.

They sharpen garden tools and knives, repair some electronic items, and great with the glue.

Textiles needing repair?

Bring it along and they will take a look.

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OneMusic to visit Wangaratta Library on Friday

OneMusic will be visiting Wangaratta to answer questions from local businesses about music licensing on Friday, 17 April from 10-11am at the Wangaratta Library.

The visit is supported by Muldura-born musician Tom Curtain as well as over 100,000 other Australian music creators who assign the copyright to the national licensing body, which in turn collects (and returns to the music creator) licence fees for their music.

OneMusic representative Sarah Dore will be in the region to answer questions

for more information, visit onemusic.com.au or contact Sarah at sarahd@onemusic.com.au, or by phone on 0459 400 403.

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CWA Creative Arts Exhibition in Benalla

The Country Women’s Association (CWA) Moira Group will present its bi annual Creative Arts Exhibition at the John Cooper Uniting Church Hall, Benalla, on Friday,17 April from 1pm - 4pm and Saturday, 18 April from 9.30am - 3pm.

The exhibition will showcase an impressive range of handcrafted entries by CWA members, including sewing, embroidery, knitting, crochet, spinning, weaving, felting, patchwork, toys, scrapbooking, cooking, preserves, horticulture, art and photography.

Members from Benalla, Boorhaman, Corowa, Night Roses Benalla, Rutherglen, Swanpool, Thoona and Yarrawonga and Border branches will be represented.

Judging will take place on Friday morning, with the exhibition opening to the public at 1pm and official awards announced at 2.30pm.

Craft demonstrations will be held across the event, and Swanpool branch members will host a popular Devonshire tea.

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Paper, Paint and Print exhibition at Art Gallery on Ovens

Exhibition at the Art Gallery on Ovens brings together the work of Georgina Wills, Melissa Johns and Linda D’Agostino in Paper, Paint and Print.

Running from 2 to 20 April, the exhibition showcases collage, painting, printmaking and photography alongside works created with recycled materials.

While each artist’s practice is distinct, the exhibition is united by a shared interest in material, process and experimentation.

Through texture, layering and expressive mark making, the artists explore contemporary approaches to image-making and surface.

The exhibition will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday 10am–4pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am–2pm.

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Growth exhibition showcases local artists at Bainz Art Gallery

A celebration of creative renewal, landscape and experimentation is on display this April with the 'Growth' exhibition at the Bainz Art Gallery in the Wangaratta Library.

The exhibition features works by local artists Dawn Meader, Barb Forster and Marg Bennett, presenting a diverse range of styles from realism through to abstract and semi-abstract painting.

Entry is free and community members are encouraged to view the exhibition during library opening hours.

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Affording Truth exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Exhibition 'Affording Truth' explores how people perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

The exhibition presents new and existing work by 14 artists from across the country who interrogate this increasingly muddy space.

The exhibition will be on display in Art Gallery 1 of the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 21 June.

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