Celebrate with Wangaratta's Anglican diocese

A community celebration in the grounds of Holy Trinity Cathedral this Saturday will start the countdown to the Anglican Diocese of Wangaratta marking its 125th anniversary in March. Saturday's event will run from 9.30am to 3pm, and will feature music and performances including from the Wodonga Brass Band, market stalls hosted by parishes from across the diocese, and the chance to tour the landmark cathedral. Refreshments will also be available, including a sausage sizzle offering the first 125 sausages free. Being held on the day marking the feast of St Francis (patron saint of animals and the environment), it will also be an opportunity for animals and plants to be blessed by clergy. The event celebrates 'Faith in Action for 125 Years', and Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester said everyone was welcome to join in the celebration. Bishop Bester, who was enthroned as the diocese's 11th bishop in 2020, follows in the footsteps of Thomas Henry Armstrong, who was installed as the first Bishop of Wangaratta when the diocese was erected in 1902. Bishop Armstrong retired after 25 years spent shaping the new diocese, including overseeing construction of the Bishop's Lodge and the cathedral. Now, Bishop Bester is looking forward to celebrating the diocese's history. He said it would be "a celebration of the life we share today and a practical commitment to the mission entrusted to us for the future". The 125th anniversary of the diocese will be officially marked on 13 March 2027, and aims to celebrate the past and inspire the future.