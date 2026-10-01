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Celebrate with Wangaratta's Anglican diocese

<p>TIME TO CELEBRATE: Archdeacon Matthew Healy, Canon of Wangaratta\\'s Holy Trinity Cathedral, and Anglican Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester are looking forward to the launch of the Wangaratta diocese\\'s 125th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, which will kick off activities leading into the official anniversary date on 13 March 2027. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>TIME TO CELEBRATE: Archdeacon Matthew Healy, Canon of Wangaratta\\'s Holy Trinity Cathedral, and Anglican Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester are looking forward to the launch of the Wangaratta diocese\\'s 125th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, which will kick off activities leading into the official anniversary date on 13 March 2027. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

TIME TO CELEBRATE: Archdeacon Matthew Healy, Canon of Wangaratta's Holy Trinity Cathedral, and Anglican Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester are looking forward to the launch of the Wangaratta diocese's 125th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, which will kick off activities leading into the official anniversary date on 13 March 2027. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Saturday's event to kick off preparations for 125th anniversary celebrations in March.
Simone Kerwin
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026