More than 70 people celebrated 10 years of the Eldorado Foodshare at the Eldorado Gunhouse Park on Saturday 21 November with a free morning tea, supported by a grant from Gateway Health. Attendees enjoyed a morning of community, connection and sharing, with Eldorado musician Ric Owen providing the perfect Saturday soundtrack. Eldorado Foodshare volunteer Suzanne Farrugia described the event as an “absolute success”. “Everyone was so pleased to see each other, I feel the event was a perfect opportunity to bring people together, talk and mingle,” she said. “It’s very important for people who live alone and may feel isolated at times to come together in a friendly environment and be with people and eat lovely food. “We didn’t have much left over by way of the free food offerings.” The community’s support for the initiative was on show with the number of people attending, mostly from Eldorado but some form surrounding communities, those visiting family and friends, and some familiar faces of those who had previously moved away and returned to attend. Suzanne, who has been involved with the foodshare since its inception in 2016, said she was touched by the number of people who attended. “I felt privileged to belong to a community who is so willing to come together and celebrate an event which has been constant for 10 years,” she said. “I have made a few good friends from attending this event. “I believe events like the Eldorado Foodshare build strength and bonds people within the community.” Suzanne said the Foodshare activities, with a focus on food and growing, highlight the importance of bringing people back to basics when it comes to eating and growing nutritious food. “People leave events like this with knowledge, and inspiration to go home and start a garden and grow their own vegetables and fruit, and perhaps are even encouraged to eat better,” she said. The Eldorado Foodshare runs on the third Saturday of each month from 10am - 12pm, with the next gathering scheduled for 19 December. “We will hold another free morning tea on Saturday 20 February,” Suzanne said. “As we did in November, we will give away another food box at the free morning tea. “We welcome everyone to attend and share the morning with us.”