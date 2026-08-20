Children's Book Week kicks off on Saturday, with 22 to 28 August set aside as a time to celebrate everything wonderful about the literature created for young people.

To help promote the week in the lead-up, Wangaratta Library shifted its weekly story time to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Tuesday, for its special Story Time on Stage event.

A parade of characters including princesses, superheroes, animals and magical creatures gathered at the WPACC to share some stories, songs and fun with the library's children's and youth services officer, Tanya Hopper.

They enjoyed listening to a reading of classic Australian children's book 'Wombat Stew', as well as Anne Donaldson and Matt Shanks' 'Derek', which is shortlisted in the early childhood section of the 2026 Children's Book Council of Australia Awards set to be announced on Friday.

The theme of this year's Book Week is 'Symphony of Stories'.