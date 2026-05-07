Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is proud to celebrate International Nurses Day, recognising the dedication, skill and compassion of nurses who deliver care across the service every day.

NHW is home to 845 nurses working across a wide range of settings including acute wards, specialist consulting services, aged care, community programs and outpatient care.

Supporting the future of the profession, NHW also has a strong pipeline of emerging clinicians, including 25 first year Registered Nurses, one dual degree midwife, four Enrolled Nurses, 22 second year Registered Nurses, 21 midwifery students and 704 nursing students.

Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Maree Woodhouse said International Nurses Day is an important opportunity to acknowledge the vital role nurses play in the health system and the community.

“Our nurses are at the heart of everything we do. They provide skilled, compassionate care in every setting, often during some of the most important and challenging moments in a person’s life,” Ms Woodhouse said.

“We are incredibly proud of our nursing workforce and the way they support each other, mentor the next generation and continuously strive to deliver the best possible care for our community.”

NHW Chief Executive Officer Libby Fifis said the strength of the organisation is reflected in the commitment and professionalism of its nursing teams.

“Our nurses are central to delivering safe, high-quality care for our community,” Ms Fifis said.

Their expertise, dedication and compassion are evident in every patient interaction.

“International Nurses Day is a chance for us to say thank you and to recognise the incredible contribution our nurses make, not just within our organisation, but across the entire health system.”

Registered Nurse Charlotte Green, who works in the Admissions and Day Stay Unit, said nursing is about making a difference when it matters most.

“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, inspired by my mum who has worked in the profession for over 25 years,” Ms Green said.

"For me, it’s about making a difference when patients are here on what could be the worst day of their life.

“I enjoy helping patients feel less nervous before theatre and knowing that even small moments of care can have a big impact.

"Some of the most meaningful parts of my work have been supporting patients and their families in their final stages of life, making sure they are comfortable and their wishes are respected.”

“I feel very lucky to work with such a supportive team.

"We all work together to make sure patients leave Day Stay feeling cared for and having had a positive experience.

“My message for International Nurses Day is simple – care for your patients the way you would want your own family to be cared for.

"Being a nurse is a privilege.”

International Nurses Day is celebrated globally each year on 12 May, recognising the significant role nurses play in improving health outcomes and supporting communities.

NHW extends its sincere thanks to all nurses for their ongoing commitment to caring for the North East community.