Coins are becoming a rarity in everyday life, but they were out in force on Monday at St Patrick's Primary School, as students did some fundraising for St Vincent de Paul Wangaratta. Students were encouraged to bring to school as much small change as possible, for the 'coin line' activity, which saw them work in grade groups attempting to create the longest line of coins across the school's undercover area. Coins were drawn from purses, wallets and money boxes across the city to raise a total of $1324.50 through the event. All funds will be donated to St Vincent de Paul amid its busy pre-Christmas season. For the record, Mrs Rickard's 3/4 grade raised $211 - the most of all the grade groups, while Mrs Nicoll's grade twos created the longest line.