Winners in this year’s Ozpak North East Victorian Wine Challenge (NEVWC) will be announced today. Judging kicked off at the Beechworth Soldiers’ Memorial Hall on Wednesday, with hundreds of entries from the North East Victorian Wine Zone. From the cool-climate vineyards of the Alpine Valleys and Beechworth to the Italian varietal expertise of the King Valley, the rich red wines of Glenrowan and the internationally acclaimed fortified wines of Rutherglen, the challenge brings together the very best of the region under one roof. The event remains a vital showcase for local wine businesses, providing valuable recognition, encouraging excellence and helping strengthen the reputation of the region's wines in domestic and international markets. Chief Judge Steve Flamsteed said the challenge continues to play an important role in recognising the unique strengths of North East Victoria. "The North East Victorian Wine Challenge is much more than a competition,” he said. “It is an opportunity to celebrate one of Australia's most diverse and dynamic wine regions and to recognise the skill, innovation and dedication of the people behind these wines. “Regions in Australia can match the breadth of styles produced across Alpine Valleys, Beechworth, Glenrowan, King Valley and Rutherglen. “The Challenge allows us to assess that diversity while showcasing the exceptional quality being achieved throughout North East Victoria." Results and trophy winners will be announced at a 2pm presentation ceremony on Friday.