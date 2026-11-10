Social media
Home page>News>Chopper flies in for maj...
News

Chopper flies in for major Wangaratta CFA training day

<p>TO THE SKIES: All 16 Wangaratta CFA Group brigades took part in a major group exercise involving a firefighter helicopter last weekend. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>TO THE SKIES: All 16 Wangaratta CFA Group brigades took part in a major group exercise involving a firefighter helicopter last weekend. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

TO THE SKIES: All 16 Wangaratta CFA Group brigades took part in a major group exercise involving a firefighter helicopter last weekend. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

Local CFA Group volunteers gain hands-on experience in firefighting capabilities of helicopter
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Nine in contest

Nine in contest
Nine in contest
Cricket

Alwis tons up for Tigers; Lakers and Rovers too classy

Alwis tons up for Tigers; Lakers and Rovers too classy
Alwis tons up for Tigers; Lakers and Rovers too classy
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 6 November, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 6 November, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 6 November, 2026
Cricket

Dual tons lift Magpies to victory

Dual tons lift Magpies to victory
Dual tons lift Magpies to victory