Chopper flies in for major Wangaratta CFA training day

Teamwork and shared learning brought Wangaratta Group CFA volunteers together for a training exercise on Sunday 1 November. With sunny spring weather and plenty of enthusiasm, members from across the group's 16 brigades gathered to strengthen their operational skills, build relationships and prepare for the fire season ahead. Working in two strike teams, crews rotated through practical activities focusing on rural-urban interface fire risks, coordinated grassfire tanker tactics and the challenges of operating safely and effectively alongside firefighting aircraft. A highlight of the morning was the arrival of firefighting helicopter Helitak 334 from Ovens, giving members a valuable opportunity to engage directly with aviation personnel, better understand aircraft capabilities and learn how ground crews can work effectively with aerial firefighting resources. A feature of the visit was the display of reloading from a Hook Truck Tank and different water drop patterns, as well as briefings from the pilot and air attack supervisor. Wangaratta Group Officer Lachie Gales said the real value of group exercises extends well beyond practicing firefighting techniques. "These exercises give our brigades the chance to work together, learn from one another and build the relationships that really count when we're responding to an incident,” he said. "It's also an opportunity to try new things, become more familiar with the specialist resources available to us and strengthen the confidence of our crews. "We're extremely fortunate to have so many committed people willing to give up their Sunday to make something like this happen. The enthusiasm and cooperation on display was outstanding." Members also had the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the District 23 Mobile Command Vehicle, portable weather station and the Hook Truck Tank system, reinforcing the importance of the specialist equipment and support resources available during larger incidents. The exercise was coordinated by the Wangaratta CFA Group management team, with tremendous support from District 23, North East region, the State Air Operations team, Wangaratta CFA Training Ground and local brigade members who contributed their time, expertise and facilities. Special thanks go to Regional Commander Paul King for supporting the aviation component, the participating aviation crews, and the many volunteers who helped plan, coordinate and deliver such a worthwhile exercise. The morning concluded with a barbecue and debrief, providing another opportunity for members to share experiences and lessons learned. A terrific example of CFA volunteers working together, supporting one another and building readiness for whatever the coming fire season may bring.