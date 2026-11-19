I am writing to express sincere congratulations and thanks to all who were involved with the recent Wangaratta West Primary School production 'Beyond Imagination'. This 90 minute film was screened 16 times over two weekends at the Wangaratta Cinema complex and was just incredible to see. I have seen many school productions over a long teaching career... and yes, some were really great (and some were not so great). This production was the best I have seen and congratulations to Ellen Morabito, the school's performing arts/music teacher. There are more than 500 students at Wangaratta West, and every child had a part in the 90 minutes. I actually would like to congratulate the school on the behaviour of the students in the cinema on the night I went. Children were so quiet and engrossed in seeing what Ellen had put together over many months of hard work. No doubt children were waiting to catch a glimpse of themselves on the big screen! If you didn't get to see it, you definitely missed something quite remarkable. Keep an eye out for next years production! Colleen Jackel, Wangaratta Concern over relocation of our library I write in response to the front page article ‘Reading the room’ and the editorial in Wednesday's Wangaratta Chronicle (18/11/26). It looks like a case of ‘here we go again’; our library having already endured numerous expensive disruptions to its service before settling into the current location, where, over time, it has responded to the needs of the community, becoming a welcoming and architecturally unique space. It exists as a cultural centrepiece of our city. Although in an unenviable position, it is perplexing that so much council planning towards a ‘possible’ relocation of the library has already raced ahead without a process to enable all library patrons to contribute their views on the matter. So called ‘early consultation’ with Friends of Wangaratta Library and library staff does not constitute a rigorous and transparent communication process. Thinking of the many library members learning of this plan for the first time ‘aghast’ (Editorial) may well be a perfect one-word summary. There has been assurance the floor space between the current site and the ground floor council building is roughly the same, however the project describes the potential accommodation of a ‘multi-purpose library and community hub’, incorporating an array of disparate community services. It is envisaged the current council service desk and VicRoads will remain. With this proposal, the library stands to lose its unique identity. It has the status of a regionally significant library. The Chronicle Editorial stated ‘…the level of community support is such that where it (the library) exists won’t matter, as long as it exists’. Has the RCOW not learned from previous disasters, brought about by lack of public consultation, that the people can easily lose trust in them? Our library is an issue close to the hearts and minds of our community. I see no evidence that any room has been read. Jill Lindquist, Friends of Wangaratta Library Traffic planning misses the mark In his letter, 'Credit due on recent CBD roadworks' (Chronicle, Friday 13 November), the author compliments the contractor O'Lex on how well they managed the project. But then more or less says that they are in the wrong place, i.e. wombat crossing besides roundabouts and pedestrian crossing lights on Reid street. I have seen vehicles parked on top of the wombat crossings. Also cars backed up into the Murphy Street, Ford Street roundabout. Also the Ford Street, Ovens Street wombat crossing. When the pedestrian lights turn red to stop traffic on Reid Street, will cars back up into the Reid Street, Ovens Street roundabout? I don't know who is responsible for the planning of the traffic but I think it is a disgrace, and a lot of money wasted. Also the extension of the dog run in Mitchell Avenue when we have potholes in lots of roads. And lots of dogs unregistered and cats also. Wasteful Wangaratta. Bill Kohne, Wangaratta