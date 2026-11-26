The Rural City of Wangaratta has reaffirmed its commitment to preventing violence against women, with councillors marking the start of the international 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign at last Tuesday night's council meeting. The annual campaign, which runs from 25 November to 10 December, aims to raise awareness of family violence, gender inequality and the impact violence against women continues to have on communities around the world. Speaking during councillor reports, Cr Tania Maxwell encouraged residents to support the campaign and reflect on the role individuals and organisations can play in creating safer communities. Cr Maxwell told the meeting the campaign was an important reminder that violence against women remained a significant issue affecting families and communities across regional Victoria and Australia. She urged people not to view the issue as someone else's responsibility, saying everyone had a role to play in challenging harmful behaviour and supporting respectful relationships. The campaign begins on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and concludes on Human Rights Day. Throughout the 16 days, councils, community groups, schools, sporting clubs and businesses participate in awareness activities designed to encourage conversations about respect, equality and safety. Across Victoria, local governments have increasingly become involved in prevention initiatives through workplace programs, community education and partnerships with specialist family violence services. Wangaratta has previously participated in the campaign through public awareness events and by promoting messages aimed at preventing violence before it occurs. Councillors heard that while progress had been made in raising awareness, family violence remains one of the most significant social issues facing the community. Advocates argue that addressing the underlying drivers of violence, including gender inequality, discrimination and harmful attitudes, is critical to reducing rates of abuse and improving community wellbeing. Cr Maxwell said the campaign was also an opportunity to recognise the work undertaken by frontline workers, community organisations and volunteers who support victim-survivors and their families. She encouraged residents to engage with local events and educational activities being held throughout the campaign period and to continue conversations about respect and inclusion beyond the 16-day initiative. The campaign's orange branding, used around the world as a symbol of a future free from violence against women and girls, will be visible in communities across the region during the next fortnight as organisations highlight the issue and encourage action. Council's recognition of the campaign comes as governments and community organisations continue to invest in prevention initiatives and support services aimed at reducing family violence and improving safety outcomes for women and children. For support, people affected by family violence can contact Safe Steps on 1800 015 188 or 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.