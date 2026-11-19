Some of Australia's most nimble movers visited Wangaratta earlier this month, as the city provided the setting for this year's Victorian Tree Climbing Championships. Staged in Apex Park on the weekend of 7 and 8 November, the event was hosted by the Victorian Tree Industry Organisation, a not-for-profit state industry body. The competition featured Australia's best tree-climbers, including three-time world champion Barton Allen-Hall, current Ascent world record holder Remy Penin from France, and many of Australia's International Tree Climbing Championships representatives. Among the field over the two days were four French competitors, three from Japan, and four Wangaratta residents. They took part in five preliminary events on the Saturday - work climb, speed climb, ascent, throwline and aerial rescue - with highest scores progressing to the finals, 'The Masters Challenge', on the Sunday - where all five events were combined into one. An all-ages 'come and try' tree was set up during the weekend, for those keen to 'go out on a limb and learn the ropes'. Results from the Masters Challenge were: Women's - 1st Isobel Watson, 2nd Alana Murray, 3rd Lauren Cairns. Men's - 1st Barton Allen-Hall, 2nd James Giggliotti, 3rd – Jack Lewis.