Optimism for the Rural City of Wangaratta's future comes easily to Mayor Irene Grant, who says locals should feel hopeful as they head into 2026.

Cr Grant, who was re-elected to the role in November soon after receiving a Municipal Association of Victoria 10-year service award and Mayor Emeritus Award for completing three full terms as mayor, is as passionate as ever about the rural city, and proud to call it her home.

Just as in local businesses and households, the current economic climate has placed challenges in council's path, but Cr Grant said the fundamentals of a good life could be found in the district.

"We've got challenges, obviously, in how we do more with less; you need to make sure you can continue with what you've got," she said.

"But what that does is make you very clear-eyed about what the core business of local government is.

"It's about ensuring that we as a local government remain strong and viable into the future, and true to the things that matter to our community."

Cr Grant has in the past used the "meat and potatoes" analogy when foreshadowing a lean budget for the municipality, and she went further to describe the 2025-'26 budget as "light on the meat, and just the potatoes".

To extend that metaphor, she agreed it was a case of checking the cupboard before going shopping, and then building on what was already in store.

Cr Grant said the rural city was fortunate to have three "real social connectors" in the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, Wangaratta Library and Wangaratta Indoor Sports and Aquatic Centre, where she believed council should focus significant energy.

"I've always believed in Wangaratta," she said.

"I've always believed that you look at a community and what it does well and is good at, and you grow from there."

This year has seen a new-look council settle in following the 2024 local government election, and form its budget, 10-year financial plan and council plan, as well as tackling issues like parking meters and solar farms.

"In terms of parking meters, whatever council does has a cost attached to it," Cr Grant said.

"Paid parking, which has been in place since the '60s, is a way of controlling parking around the CBD and raising revenue that we rely on for other areas.

"People need to understand that council is not just taking a one-dimensional view - we are trying to assist people who can't use the (EasyPark) app, and have done that with the provision of vouchers."

This was followed by the approval this month of 10 bank-card payment meters for locations across the CBD.

On the Meadow Creek solar farm, Cr Grant said while the community supported renewable energy, placement of a 576ha solar farm in the middle of a water catchment in a productive agricultural area was not the right location.

Both issues are certain to remain on the radar for council as it enters 2026, but the most immediate decision facing councillors will be the appointment of a new chief executive officer.

This follows the resignation last month of Brendan McGrath, who has been at the helm for 12 years, and is moving on to be general manager at North East Water.

"We'll start looking at the list in mid-January, and hopefully the new CEO will be in place before Easter," Cr Grant said.

She said the council CEO provided leadership, set the tone for the organisation, and supported both operations and governance.

"We need to have someone with strength, ambition, and who understands the community, and is ambitious for the community," she said.

On the announcement of his resignation, Cr Grant - who was part of the council that appointed Mr McGrath - said his contribution to the region had been profound.

"From stabilising the organisation to driving major community projects, his impact will be felt for years to come," she said.

Attracting external funding to progress planned projects, such as the creative precinct and Wareena Park developments, is one of the challenges the new CEO will face along with council.

"Unless we are able to access that external funding, we are limited in how we can proceed," Cr Grant said.

"Looking at those projects and examining how we can achieve them within budget and what that may look like is something for us to consider.

"It may be a case of learning from Glenrowan, where we were able to be adaptive to available funding to develop the Ned Kelly Discovery Hub.

"Adaptive is something council always needs to be.

"There are a lot of things we'd like to be able to do, but can we afford them?"

"We need to look at what's really important, and focus on council's core business - roads, our bridges and culverts, and the significant infrastructure we've got to maintain."