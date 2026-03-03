Casey Allan has officially become a lawyer, but she nearly didn’t make it to the ceremony at all.

If not for the quick thinking of her dad and the generosity of a complete stranger in a ute, the 25 year old says she wouldn’t have made it through the doors of the Supreme Court in time.

Casey, who grew up in Wangaratta after moving from Perth at age three, attended Galen Catholic College before heading to Melbourne for university.

She graduated last year from Deakin University with a Bachelor of Law/Arts with distinctions, marking the end of six years of study and what she describes as “some significant personal challenges".

But last Tuesday’s long awaited admission ceremony, the moment she would officially become a solicitor, turned into a frantic race across Melbourne’s CBD.

Casey had travelled to Moonee Ponds for her makeup appointment before the ceremony.

She left with ample time to spare, planning for the usual public transport delays - but what she didn't plan for was a 20 minute train delay that threw everything into chaos.

“I ran from Southern Cross to my parents’ apartment to get changed,” she said.

“My dad booked an Uber and we hurried to Flinders Lane, only to realise the Uber was stuck fast in 9am traffic.

“We stood there for five minutes before realising it wasn’t going to come in time.

“We started speed walking in the direction of the court, but with another booked Uber failing to arrive, we knew we were out of options.

“If we walked we would not get there until after the ceremony started.

“It was after 9am at this point, and with no trams available or taxis stopping for my mum, we started to panic.

“I wasn’t going to make it."

Enter the hero in a hi-vis.

In a moment of pure desperation, Casey’s dad sprinted into traffic and knocked on the window of a transit van, pleading for help.

The driver wanted to assist but had only one seat available and the back was full of tools.

“So Dad turned to the dual cab ute right behind it,” Casey said.

“He knocked on the window, frantically telling the driver that we needed to be at the Supreme Court in three minutes, and without hesitation, the tradie moved stuff off his passenger seat and said, ‘GET IN.’

“He sped up the street with my parents directing him.

“We missed the Lonsdale Street turn-off because of the congestion, so he dropped a U turn across three lanes of traffic, hooked left and he stopped at the intersection for us to get out – we were just down from the building."

Casey’s dad grabbed a note and told the tradie to buy himself a beer, which he tried to hand back.

“I couldn’t believe his kindness,” Casey said.

“I got to my ceremony with five minutes to spare, and with practitioners still coming in after me, we finally took a breath.

“I wouldn’t be a lawyer today without the kindness of this good Samaritan tradie.”

Casey’s parents, Tanya and Ash, had travelled down from Wangaratta for the ceremony.

It was a special family moment in more ways than one.

Her admission was moved by her mum’s cousin, Nicole Wearne, the Australian managing partner at Kennedys Law.

Ms Wearne had also moved the admission of her own mother, Lynnette Wearne, who once took over her father’s law practice in Wangaratta.

Inside the courtroom, approximately 30 applicants sat before three judges to take their oath and be formally admitted to the legal profession.

“It was an honour to be part of,” Casey said.

She has now accepted an associate role at Kennedys Law in Melbourne, working full time in the firm’s insurance practice within the professional indemnity team.

Casey previously worked casually with the firm during her studies and completed her graduate year there.

"I am very excited for this next step in my career and am incredibly grateful for the unwavering support given by my family and friends over this journey,” she said.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without them… and without that tradie.”