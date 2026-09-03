Coffee, trees and paddling films for Nepal

A cup of coffee, a tree planted, a night of adventure films and paddling on the King River will bring the community together in Cheshunt this Saturday, with the event also raising much-needed funds for flood-affected communities in Nepal. Call into Inneta’s Cafe in Moyhu on the way out to the Friends of the King River Paddling Film festival. Anita Cook from Innetas - who has a strong personal connection to Nepal - is donating 50 cents from every coffee sold until she heads off on her Nepal trekking adventure in November. The money will go directly towards supporting families and communities devastated the recent floods. The event is presented by the Friends of the Upper King and North East Canoe Club in conjunction with NECMA, with raffle and auction prizes supporting the Nepal appeal. Tickets and festival information are available through Humanitix, and donations to the Nepal Flood Appeal are also welcome online at https://www.theintrepidfoundation.org/paddling-film-festival-nepal-flood-appeal The day begins at 10.30am with a community tree-planting and revegetation working bee along the Upper King River. Volunteers are invited to come along, get their hands dirty and help care for the local river environment. Then, from 5.30pm at Cheshunt Public Hall, it’s time to relax with woodfired pizzas, local drinks and an evening of adventure. The highlight will be the 2026 World Paddling Film Festival, beginning at 7pm. The festival’s only Victorian stop will showcase a curated selection of spectacular whitewater kayaking, canoeing and wilderness adventure films from more than 800 international entries. And the weekend doesn’t stop there, with a casual group paddle on the King River this Sunday, 6 September. So whether it’s a morning with the trees, a coffee for Nepal at Ineeta’s, or an evening of paddling films, there are plenty of ways to get involved.