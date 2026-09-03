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Coffee, trees and paddling films for Nepal

<p>HAVE A COFFEE FOR NEPAL: Have a coffee at Ineeta\\'s in Cheshunt this weekend and 50c will be donated to support families and communities devastated the recent floods.</p>\\n
<p>HAVE A COFFEE FOR NEPAL: Have a coffee at Ineeta\\'s in Cheshunt this weekend and 50c will be donated to support families and communities devastated the recent floods.</p>\\n

HAVE A COFFEE FOR NEPAL: Have a coffee at Ineeta's in Cheshunt this weekend and 50c will be donated to support families and communities devastated the recent floods.

Community comes together at Cheshunt this weekend for Nepal
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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