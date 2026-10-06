Comedy’s favourite odd couple go where no fools have gone before

Following a triumphant 2026 season, Australia’s beloved comedy duo are set to rocket back into orbit in 2027, plotting a new course across the great Australian unknown. Lano (Colin Lane) & Woodley (Frank Woodley) are venturing to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on 27 August 2027, bringing their latest production 'In Space' to local audiences. After years of turning their everyday squabbles into epic adventures, the pair return with a show full of side-splitting fun, idiocy and plenty of bickering. Lano & Woodley are all alone on a spaceship. Or are they? Commander Col is focused on their important mission. Co-pilot Woodley… isn’t. Once again, Frank and Colin have found themselves light years out of their depth, taking on a journey that’s far bigger than their tiny ship (and even tinier brains) can handle. Will Col keep the mission on course, or will Woodley’s endless distractions send them spinning into a black hole of disaster? From the duo behind some of Australia’s most celebrated comedy shows, Lano & Woodley In Space promises an hour of classic Lano & Woodley - part sublime, part stupid and all heart. With their trademark mix of chaos and charm, Frank and Colin continue to prove why they remain two of the country’s most beloved and enduring comedians. “We’ve had a great run so far with Lano & Woodley In Space, and the response has been amazing," Colin Lane said. "But after all this travelling together, I’m starting to think the show should now be called 'Lano Needs Space'." Frank Woodley said they've been touring the show for the last few months and unfortunately only one of the jokes is funny. "Fortunately, it’s so funny the audience laugh for an hour after we tell it," he said. Lano & Woodley came together in 1986 as two parts of a three hander called The Found Objects. When three became two in 1994, they became Lano & Woodley for a show at Melbourne’s tiny Carlton Courthouse. That show went on to win the prestigious Award for Best Comedy in Edinburgh, making Lano & Woodley only the second Australian act to take out the award. They returned home to full houses and a TV show co-produced with the ABC and BBC. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105.