Generous support from the local community has helped Pete Simpson raise more than $2300 for Big Brothers Big Sisters Wangaratta (BBBS) through his participation in Bail Out Melbourne this week.

Having initially set a target of $1000 for his 'bail', as he takes part in the immersive event which will see him spend Friday night as an inmate at historic Pentridge Prison, the Wangaratta resident and BBBS mentor is rapt to be helping the local group he knows is positively impacting young lives.

Bail Out Melbourne is designed to raise awareness of the complex realities many young people face, including trauma, disadvantage, and pathways that can lead to youth detention, as well as highlighting the positive role mentoring can play in changing lives.

On Friday evening, participants will experience a simulated incarceration process, including being fingerprinted, photographed, issued prison uniforms and stripped of their personal belongings.

The event is led by presenters with lived experience of the justice system, who share their stories and perspectives on the impact of detention and the factors that can influence a young person's path in life.

It highlights a stark reality - that in Australia, it costs more than $3600 a day to keep a young person in detention, but providing a young person with a volunteer mentor costs less than $10 a day.

Through his participation in Bail Out Melbourne, Pete will raise funds to help Big Brothers Big Sisters Wangaratta recruit, screen, train and support more volunteer mentors, giving more young people in the local region access to the relationships that can help change the trajectory of their lives.

Big Brothers Big Sisters works with young people aged seven to 17, providing them with positive, adult role models who spend time with them for one to two hours each week, building authentic face-to-face relationships.

If you would like to donate to Pete Simpson's Bail Out fundraiser, and support Big Brothers Big Sisters Wangaratta, visit https://bigbrothersbigsisters.supporterhub.net.au/fundraising/melbourne-bail-out-2026/peter-simpson

Or to learn more about Bail Out Melbourne, or volunteering/referring a young person to Big Brothers Big Sisters Wangaratta, contact Caz Sammon at caz.sammon@bbbsau.org