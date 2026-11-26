Wangaratta Baptist Church is inviting the community to a spring luncheon on Saturday 28 November at 12pm for an afternoon of food, music and fundraising. The luncheon will raise money for Compassion Child Sponsorship, with all proceeds supporting the charity’s work with children experiencing poverty. “Poverty affects every part of a child’s life, but hope changes everything,” organisers Rosie Pearce and Judi Walker said. "Globally Compassion has over 70 years of proven impact seeing children released from poverty. "Every week children gather around 9000 church run development centres around the world to receive support for their physical, socio-emotional, cognitive and spiritual growth. "The program is child focussed which certainly speaks to our hearts. "Compassion was chosen by the team at the Baptist Church because it is trustworthy, transparent and accountable." Guests will be served finger food from midday, followed by a selection of sweets prepared by members of the church, the perfect way to follow up a trip to the polling booths. Entertainment between courses will feature Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra cellist and accomplished pianist Emma Lang, Vocal Dimension singer Nina Hanna, and friends. Ms Walker will also present one or two poems. Tickets cost $30 and are available from Steers Co, 52 Norton Street.