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Community priorities translating into results one year into Council Plan

<p>COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Nearly 100 community members planted 1346 indigenous plants across 30 different species on National Tree Planting Community Day in July 2026.</p>\\n
<p>COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Nearly 100 community members planted 1346 indigenous plants across 30 different species on National Tree Planting Community Day in July 2026.</p>\\n

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Nearly 100 community members planted 1346 indigenous plants across 30 different species on National Tree Planting Community Day in July 2026.

Wangaratta Council Plan 2025-2029 one year in is showing results, and room for improvement
Jordan Duursma
October 1, 2026 • 06:00

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