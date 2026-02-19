Jenny Ambrosio was understandably overwhelmed as she unveiled her new Hyundai Venue at Wangaratta Motor Group this week.

The Wangaratta resident was last month announced the winner of the annual raffle's major prize, having regularly bought tickets to support the community fundraiser.

When she slid the covering from the vehicle on Wednesday morning, the win became reality.

Jenny plans to pass her old car to one of her daughters, who in turn is handing her vehicle to Jenny's grandson, so the raffle win has had a real impact for the family.

"I'm a bit nervous, because I know it will be a bit of a technical challenge, but it will be lovely," she said.

Taking her seat behind the wheel of the new car, Jenny was rapt with her new surroundings.

Bev Maher from the Rotary Club of Appin Park Wangaratta, which runs the annual raffle, said the club had received strong feedback from local community groups which had benefited from the fundraiser.

"Two organisations which weren't part of it this year have also been in contact to find out when we'll be starting up the next one, and a lot of groups which have been involved for years are also keen to be part of it again," she said.

Rotary Club of Appin Park Wangaratta president Christina Pizzini said the raffle had invested $40,000 back into the 32 community groups which participated this time around.

"They use it as their major fundraiser, and many get a significant amount back, which can then be put back into the community through those groups," she said.

Jenny organises raffle tickets for the Inner Wheel Club of Wangaratta, which will invest the money it raised this year to the international project of the Inner Wheel district, Friends of Lacluta.

She said she could see what a benefit the initiative offered to the community.

"It's been amazing - the work the Rotary Club puts into its organisation is just wonderful," Jenny said.

Other 2025-'26 raffle prize winners were Kerri Michelini (travel and accommodation package valued at $4400 from Travel & Cruise North East); Yftach Saar (air conditioning unit valued at $1200 from JCS Industries); Caroline Birnie (A1 Tyre Power voucher to value of $1000); Maddy Atkin (tool package valued at $1000 from WBAIS; and Marcie Murray (Harvey Norman package valued at $1000).