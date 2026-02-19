The first theatre production each year for Wangaratta Players is always met with great anticipation, literally setting the stage for the remainder of the 2026 season.

The choice of 'WROL' (Without Rule of Law) is a particularly exciting one as it is a fully fledged, full-length modern youth drama with a truly ensemble cast sharing the workload.

Written by Michaela Jefferey and directed by Abbie Hough and Bec Carta, WROL is described as a coming-of-age teenage drama with the production due to open on Friday, 13 March at the Stage Door Theatre in Evans Street.

The season runs for nine shows over three weeks.

The play follows a group of eighth-graders who, doubtful the world will protect them in a crisis, prepare for life after societal collapse, basically becoming doomsday preppers.

Led by 12-year-old Jo (Josephine), they combine humour, fear, and fierce independence in a darkly comic story about resilience and growing up in uncertain times.

For the young actors sharing the responsibility to bring this adventurous tale to life on stage, it's been a memorable experience.

Georgia plays Jo, the fearless leader of the girl gang who makes apocalypse preparedness videos and posts them to YouTube.

"I auditioned for Jo because I saw a lot of similarities between myself and Jo, but there were also some significant differences and I wanted a challenge," she said.

Georgia found the plot interesting, particularly the attack against the patriarchy.

"I think the audience is going to love the layers of the play, and having multiple stories at once," she said.

"It’s been great fun getting to know everybody and getting to grow into my character and working with everybody else as they grow into theirs."

Alba plays Maureen, the loyal second-in-charge, who encrypts her text messages and hordes matches - “because lighters fail”.

"I auditioned for Maureen because her character stood out to me more than any of the other characters," she said.

"She stood out because of her determined way of living."

Alba said she loved everything about the production and rehearsals have helped her grow as an individual actor and as a collaborator.

"I think the audience will like the comments the play makes about our society," she said.

Tom plays Robbie, the easygoing (until he's not), genuine friend who doesn’t understand why they (the girls) are all so paranoid.

"I was approached by my drama teacher about the opportunity to audition," he said.

"I’ve loved being part of a more professional production and loving all the new experiences.

"It’s such a serious play but some of the characters also have lots of humour.

"I think the the audience will also love the set."

Bonnie plays Sarah, who stuffs her knapsack with extra socks, granola, water filtration tablets and Tolkien novels… just in case.

"I auditioned for Sarah because we have many things in common, but also many things different, making her familiar but also an acting challenge," she said.

"It’s interesting how each scene is like its own story with a combination of monologues and group scenes

"It’s been great fun working with people our own age, and having a bit more freedom than we would if it was a school based production.

"I think the audience will like the mystery and adventurous aspects of the play."

Ginger plays Vic and auditioned for the role because of the character's imagery and creativity.

"And I could relate to her moving home as I have also moved recently," she said.

"I love the plot twist in the play, and I love the set.

"I think the audience will like everything about the play, it's pretty awesome."

Tickets are already on sale via Humanitix or scan the QRcode, wherever you see the posters.