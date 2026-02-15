The 49th Historic Winton aims to see 40 anniversaries celebrated with displays at Winton Motor Raceway alongside its iconic historic motorsport races on 30 and 31 May.

Event manager John Kessner said the call was out for marques with anniversaries celebrating 120 years all the way through to 50 years.

“This year we are looking for some exotics like the 120-year-old Lagonda or the 100 year-old Bugatti Type 35 to more familiar and well-loved cars like the Mercedes Benz, XR Falcon, HR Holden, Mitsubishi Sigma, Volkswagen Golf and even the good old Ford Fiesta,” he said.

“And of course, we are celebrating 100 years since Ford commenced manufacturing in Australia and 110 years since its sales of the Model T commenced here.

“Clubs are signing up but the more the merrier, with individuals invited to display their ‘pride and joy’ anniversary vehicles as well."

For the second year in a row, the event will feature a Saturday Parade of anniversary and specialty vehicles in addition to the Sunday Parade.

Those with approved display cars received free entry for the drive and one passenger.

To apply, relevant historic vehicle owners can contact Historic Winton by email at displays@historicwinton.org with vehicle year, make, model and photo.