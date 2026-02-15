A Wangaratta west resident is pursuing further action on his appeal for a pedestrian crossing to be installed in Appin Street amid pedestrian safety concerns.

Peter Skinner will be filing a petition after discussions with councillors Ashlee Fitzpatrick and Tania Maxwell, and Nationals' MP for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy last Thursday afternoon.

Peter, a father of three, had raised concerns earlier last week over pedestrian safety for families and students who regularly commute to and from schools and kindergartens in the area.

He also told the Wangaratta Chronicle this issue also affects vulnerable pedestrians such as the elderly who reside in the area.

Peter said school sport days also initiate a surge in pedestrian traffic, especially for Wangaratta West students who walk to the premises for this event.

Currently, the closest two major school zebra crossings are on Williams Road; one adjacent to the Goodstart Early Learning Centre and the other in front of St Bernard’s Primary School.

During deliberations, Peter told Mr McCurdy and the councillors he believes a crossing at either the Orkney Street/Appin Street intersection or the Appin Street/Irwin Avenue intersection will be most beneficial, as he and others observed this is where most pedestrian traffic occurred.

“You’ve got Wangaratta West [Primary School], you’ve got the kindergarten, and now the car wash, which brings in more traffic,” he said.

“Even just a zebra crossing… I think something like that would be very beneficial for Appin Street.”

Mr McCurdy said he will assist Peter in setting up a petition to gauge interest from other West End residents, and is willing to support Peter in his endeavour.

“If the community is saying there’s a need for child safety that’s our highest priority," he said.

“It’s about making a common sense decision with the council and hopefully being able to tap into some state government funds to say whatever the best solution is here.

“There’s so many different options here and that’s what we rely on the experts to do.

“I’m in favour and going to support this as much as I can.”

Rural City of Wangaratta directory community and infrastructure, Marcus Goonan, reiterated they have proposed a crossing at the shops on the Williams Road end of Appin Street.

"This proposal has been submitted to the Department of Transport's Safer Local Street Program," he said.

"We expect to know the outcome later this year.

"At this stage, no other crossings are being considered."