Wangaratta West Combined Probus

President Greg Porter opened the February meeting welcoming members.

The club has started 2026 with members getting back into the swing of several social occasions.

January’s breakfast was very well attended and it has been decided to have a breakfast every two months.

Lunches on the last Sunday each month are always popular.

The hot weather has the garden group in recess until it cools.

Walkers, water aerobics and movie group are still active.

Members are looking forward to the Brookfield Maze at Myrrhee on 25 March.

Our meeting was followed by a very worthwhile speaker on a very worthwhile cause.

Peter Rourke and a young man he mentors, Aidan attended.

Peter told us all about Boys to the Bush an organisation that helps young men who have lost their way.

Obviously dedicated to his work, Peter spoke passionately about the positive work being done and the high rate of success being achieved.

Members were intrigued to hear Peter’s story and many questions were asked.

President Greg thanked Peter and presented him with a token of appreciation.

Probus is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Australia this year.

The first meeting was held in Hunter’s Hill NSW in February 1976.

Probus clubs from throughout North East Victoria will come together for a big celebration at Wangaratta Turf Club on 6 May.

Michael Ransom, chair of Probus South Pacific Ltd, will attend with special guest speaker Probus ambassador Heather Ewart, journalist and former front lady on ABC ‘Back Roads’.

Members are looking forward to the day.

Wangaratta Central Combined Probus Inc.

The meeting on Friday, 20 February was opened by president Sally Haynes who welcomed members and one guest, Jenny Ambrosio, to the club.

The club now has 75 members, 65 present today.

'Who am I' was the boy from ‘the Gong’, Max White.

Having studied in many places he received a masters degree in textile chemistry and a PhD in colour chemistry.

He worked with CSIRO and other places including the Onkaparinga Woollen Co in Adelaide, worked as general manager of Penrice Soda, and Bruck Textiles here in Wangaratta, and still managed to find time to get married.

Guest speaker was Nikki Hawkins, Northeast Care Connect, who gave us a presentation of how her organisation supports people with disabilities in the North East.

Upcoming activities include a tour of the Wangaratta Woollen Mill on 25 and 31 March. Cost $10.

On Friday, 8 May and 9 May at 6.30pm, we will have ‘Cluedunnit’ murder mystery night at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre.

Tables of eight, $100 per person.

On 26 April to 2 May, the caravan group is going to Deniliquin, staying at the Deniliquin Riverside Caravan Park.

Breakfast club: The next breakfast is on 12 March at the Gateway.

The next General Meeting and AGM will be held on Friday, 20 March at 10am at the Wangaratta Bowls Club.

Wangaratta Ladies Probus Club

President Margaret Gibb opened the February meeting welcoming members and our visitor Maryanne Quirk.

All activity groups are in full swing again after having January off.

The 15 ladies who make up the fun and fitness group meet every Tuesday morning, and for Shrove Tuesday, they adjourned to Aroma Deli for pancakes after their exercises.

Preparations for the Probus 50th anniversary celebrations have commenced, with the date set for 6 May at the Wangaratta Turf Club's Oaks Room.

Social dine out have decided that they will continue to meet for lunch instead of dinner as this suits most of the ladies.

On 15 March they will head out to Mokoan Hub and Café for lunch.

Ten pin bowling is back in full swing with seven ladies attending on 13 February for a great game and then rewarding themselves with coffee at Paulie's afterwards.

There was no guest speaker this month as there was a need for discussion about a recent survey which was held to discover what activities the members wanted and who would attend.

Discussion was also held on the changes to the constitution proposed by Probus South Pacific Ltd so that members were aware of these changes with a motion passed to accept the changes.

Wangaratta Appin Park Combined Probus

President Denny Wagstaffe called the February meeting to order welcoming members present and a visitor, Mary Nash.

Birthday wishes were extended to several members with, two special birthdays being celebrated.

Enio Tombolato had a 90th birthday and Lorraine Cameron had an 80th birthday.

Congratulations to both these lovely people.

We now have 81 active members as we have welcomed three new members, with their induction taking place at the meeting.

We hope Edna Fry, and Lina and Robert Wilson enjoy happy times with our club.

Special interest groups are busy again with their varied activities.

Both breakfast groups have enjoyed their mornings out at Aroma Deli and the Gateway.

Sunday movie group watched Wuthering Heights at the cinema, while Friday lunch group dined at the Pinsent Hotel recently.

A trip to Beechworth for a tour of the old gaol is planned for 20 March before meeting other members for lunch at Hotel Nicholas.

Some 25 members are heading to Melbourne on 20-22 April, with a trip along the Yarra on the tram boat a highlight.

There will be dinners at Mail Exchange Hotel and Young and Jackson also.

A committee has been formed by local clubs to plan a celebration for Wangaratta and North East Victoria clubs to gather together to celebrate Probus’ 50th anniversary in Australia.

Our day of celebration will be 6 May with lunch and activities at the Wangaratta Turf Club.

Special guest speaker will be Probus 50th anniversary ambassador, Heather Ewart from ABC program ‘Back Roads’.

Chair of Probus South Pacific Ltd Michael Ransom will also attend.

Invitations will be sent to clubs in early March.

We hope many members will join us on this day.