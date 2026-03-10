M&M X-TREME Studio will be riding on an exercise bike for 24 hours this Friday as part of this year’s Sunshine Ride, supporting local families impacted by cancer.

For its third consecutive year, M&M X-TREME Studio are raising funds for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund to help invest in new facilities, services and research so regional communities can get the treatment and care they need close to home.

Studio co-owner Mel Paul said this year’s ride hits especially hard.

“My sister Karly was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and it’s shifted a lot of things into perspective for our family,” she said.

“Watching someone you love face something like this is incredibly hard, but it also shows you just how strong they really are.”

You can get behind M&M X-TREME Studio’s fundraiser by donating to their fundraiser.

Visit give.awcancertrust.org.au/fundraisers/mmxtremeworldoffitness.

Every donation counts.