A car boot sale, also featuring a cake bake sale and plant sale, will be held at St Michael's Anglican Church, corner Appin and O'Leary Streets, on Saturday, 14 March from 9am to 12 noon.

Anyone seeking to sell some items and support the event can book a site by emailing wangwestac@gmail.com and leaving their name and phone number.

Cost is $15 per site, and bookings will be confirmed via phone call.

On the day, locals are encouraged to grab a bargain from the stalls in the church yard, which will offer items including clothing, shoes, jewellery, toys, porcelain dolls and records, and to peruse the home-baked cakes and plants for sale.

There will also be a sausage sizzle available.