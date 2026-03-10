Sustainable King Valley (SKV) will hold this year's Autumn Harvest Festival at the Upper King Valley Community Hub (former childcare centre) on Saturday, 21 March from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

It follows the recent move of the SKV food hub from Cheshunt Hall to its new home at the community building located next to the Whitfield General Store, which used to house the childcare centre.

SKV member Kate Walsh said the building has a long history of being a place of connection in the community, having also been the health centre, and it's now a bright and friendly community hub where people of all ages feel welcome.

"Autumn Harvest is a day about sharing, connecting and inspiring, in hearty ways that help us live well," she said.

"There’re lots of ways of sharing including excess produce - if people have it - as it’s been a tricky summer to grow an abundance.

"But we also share ideas - what works and what doesn't in these hot, dry days - and sharing skills, recipes and crafty inspiration.

"There’s always plenty of social connection as people explore autumn harvest’s offerings."

Central to the ethos of the SKG food hub is quality, affordable and ethical food, and it's the same at the Autumn Harvest Festival.

Whether it’s the locally grown produce, or recipes, demonstrations and ideas that help with making the most of produce, Kate says food done well is core to living a healthier life, for us and for the planet.

She said the food hub itself will of course, also be open on the day.

"There’ll be workshops to participate in - propagating indoor plants and having a go at getting a friction fire burning," Kate said.

"There’s always lots of laughter and dagginess - the monster zucchini competition is a hoot.

"Just who will be this year’s monster zucchini growing champion, is something we'll have to wait and see on the day."

There will also be community information stalls including CFA and Landcare sharing relevant information, a raffle, children's activities and morning tea will be available thanks to local community groups, with everyone welcome.

*

King Valley in brief

International Women's Day dinner

The King Valley Branch of CWA invites women of the King Valley region to an International Women's Day dinner on Thursday, 12 March at the Whitfield Recreation Reserve from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Enjoy a relaxing get-together with dinner and complimentary drinks throughout the evening, and hear from guest speaker, artist Fran O'Neil.

Supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta and King Valley Arts, tickets are available at eventbookings.com/b/event/international-women-s-day-dinner-cwa-king-valley-branch-whitfield-victoria.

*

Old School Night Out in Myrrhee

The Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program is presenting an Old School Night Out on Saturday, 14 March at the Myrrhee Soldiers Memorial Hall from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Kick up your heels to pumping songs and dance grooves from local band Sweet Buzz at the community dinner dance, with all ages welcome.

The ticket price is $15 (kids 15 and under free) and includes supper provided by the Myrrhee Hall committee (byo drinks).

Bookings are appreciated via Trybooking, or pay at the door, with profits going towards the Myrrhee Hall history book project.

*

King Valley Good Neighbour Program

The King Valley Good Neighbour Program community trailer can be booked by going to the Whitfield General Store or texting Santosh on 0458 178 382.

The pressure washer is also available by contacting Jess on 0413 119 172.

*

Trash 'n' Treasure in Whitfield

The trash 'n' treasure outlet at the King Valley Community Memorial Hall in Whitfield is open from 10am to 3pm on Saturdays (cash only).

All income goes to towards independently maintaining the hall, with enquiries regarding donations to Angie on 5729 8487.

*