A forum to be held in Albury on 9 February will provide details about the Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) program.

To be held in the Robert Brown Room at the Albury City offices in Kiewa Street, the forum will outline the eligibility and application process for SDA, a National Disability Insurance Scheme program that supports housing for eligible NDIS participants.

Guest speaker at the session will be Greg Barry, director of SDA Services in Brisbane, who has lived experience of disability.

The forum will run from 2pm to 4pm, and is open to people with a disability, their families, supporters and carers, allied health professionals, and community stakeholders.

Registration is free for NDIS participants and family members, with a donation at the door requested for other attendees.

For more information, contact Jan on 0418 641 286.