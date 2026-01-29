More than 60 residents gathered at the Hamilton Park Community Hub for the annual Breakfast Under the Gumtrees Australia Day celebration on Monday, 26 January.

The delicious smell of bacon and eggs, cooked by hardworking volunteers, wafted through the trees as neighbours came together to greet, meet and eat.

After breakfast, attendees were entertained with the annual quiz, followed by a poetry slam held for the first time.

The slam proved a hit, with entertaining poems on topics ranging from cups of tea and a red MG to life in Hamilton Park.

The morning concluded with community singing, accompanied by guitar, beginning with the national anthem and followed by a stirring rendition of 'I Am Australian'.

Hamilton Park board chairperson Ian O’Brien then announced the 2026 Hamilton Park Local Achiever of the Year award recipients.

Chosen by residents and the board, Matt White, Heath Steers and James Thompson were recognised for contributing their skills, time and enthusiasm to making Hamilton Park a great place to live.

Councillor Tania Maxwell, representing the Rural City of Wangaratta, described the event as “a morning spent with a passionate community at Hamilton Park” and congratulated the award recipients, highlighting not only their individual efforts but the positive impact they have had on the wider community.

Mr O’Brien outlined each recipient’s contribution.

Matt White played a key role in building the playground, contributing his time, equipment and practical skills.

When completion before Australia Day 2025 looked uncertain, Mr White encouraged the team, saying, “We need to give it a shot,” and the project was completed on time.

Heath Steers’ carpentry skills and equipment enabled the construction of the retaining wall around the playground and the rebuilding of the deck at the top dam.

James Thompson, affectionately referred to as “Ted”, was recognised for his invaluable electrical work, including installing lighting and connecting the power supply from the top dam to the community area.

Mr O’Brien concluded the presentations by thanking the award recipients, acknowledging that Hamilton Park would not be what it is today without their important contributions.

The free event, sponsored by the Rural City of Wangaratta, brought together both long-term and new residents, creating a wonderful opportunity to connect and celebrate the people who make Hamilton Park a great place to live.