Walk to Work Day on Friday, 27 March is a chance to highlight the benefits of walking regularly for better mental health.

Pedestrian Council of Australia chief executive officer Harold Scruby said the group was thrilled to partner with the Black Dog Institute to present the 2026 Walk to Work Day.

"Given the benefits a simple walk can have on mental health issues like anxiety, depression and stress, we hope this simple reminder will go a long way in getting Australia's working population to walk more, not just on Walk to Work Day, but every day," he said.

Black Dog Institute fundraising director Laura Edwards said regular physical activity had been shown to play a powerful role in supporting mental health, with studies finding that walking for an hour a day can reduce the risk of major depression by up to 26 per cent.

For people looking to improve their mental health, walking can be a simple, accessible and low-cost way to support mental wellbeing as part of everyday life.

This year's Walk to Work Day campaign highlights how regular walking can help reduce stress, lift mood and improve focus and connection at work.

For many people, walking before, during or after the working day is one of the easiest ways to reset and feel better — benefits that are amplified when people walk together and support a shared cause.

Funds raised through Walk to Work Day will support the translation of research into real-world clinical care, the delivery of evidence-based education programs for schools, workplaces and health professionals, and the expansion of digital tools that help people manage their mental health.

For more information, including how to fundraise, visit www.walk.com.au