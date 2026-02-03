A change of location, new initiatives and a recent injection of significant funds from the state government, are helping the Sustainable King Valley Food Hub grow and realise its goal of bringing fresh, healthy locally-grown food to more people in regional communities.

The Sustainable King Food Hub launched nearly four years ago at the Cheshunt Hall and since that time has continued to develop both its customer base and the variety of ways it connects with the community.

At the end of last year it moved into Whitfield, taking up residence in the former childcare centre; a community-owned building now known as the Community Hub.

There they run their usual open days on the first and third Saturdays of the month, where customers can purchase a range of local fresh produce and bulk dry goods, bringing their own containers in an effort to reduce packaging and waste, or making use of reusable jars if needed.

Sustainable King Valley Food Hub coordinator Jess Young, who also runs the Kitchen Garden and Social Enterprise programs at the Whitfield and District Primary School, said they had always planned to eventually move into Whitfield, because it was a more central and accessible location.

She said beginning a new venture with the school (selling boxes of their freshly grown veggies online) solidified the decision.

"Originally, the idea was to run the hub as a temporary 'pop-up', but once the opportunity arose, we realised it made more sense to move everything at once rather than do things in stages," she said.

"Last year when the school installed new wicking beds and suddenly had an abundance of vegetables, it made perfect sense to use the food hub as an outlet for the excess produce.

"The collaboration has been a big reason why moving the hub to Whitfield has been such a benefit to the community. "

Each Thursday, senior students from the school harvest produce and bring it down to the hub and help pack the veggie boxes.

Jess said along the way they’re checking orders, solving problems and developing practical, hands-on skills - the hub concept offering more benefits than food for the local community.

"On open days we usually see around 30 customers, but many more people drop in simply for a chat, to catch up, or to share excess produce from their gardens - it's become a real social gathering point," she said.

"Behind the scenes, we’re supported by a wide range of volunteers — from primary school students and high schoolers through to parents, grandparents and community members of all ages.

"It’s very much an intergenerational effort."

Another initiative being undertaken is the Grow Local Food North East Project, which recently received a grant of $714,952 over three years from the VicHealth Local Partnerships for Food First program.

The Sustainable King Valley Food Hub is one of three hubs collaborating to build a blueprint for how food hubs can start up and strengthen local food systems across the region.

Together with Bright Food Co-op and Acres and Acres Co-op in Corryong, Jess said they are contributing to a shared hub-and-spoke model that suits different communities — including small, sparsely populated valleys like the King Valley.

"At a practical level, the biggest benefit for us in King Valley is access to funded refrigerated transport, creating a reliable cold-chain link between local producers across North East Victoria and our hub," she said.

"It’s essentially a 'farmers’ market on wheels' allowing us to access fresh, affordable, high-quality food more frequently than once a month.

"It increases the range of produce available locally, and so reduces our reliance on travel to Wangaratta, which can be costly.

"It also means we can better support local growers, helping them stay viable and continue producing food sustainably."

Jess said while their new premise is undergoing some internal upgrades, including shelving and storage, the plan is for the space to remain flexible and available for other community services.

She said in the future, they hope to be able to open the food hub more frequently so that more people can benefit from access to quality fresh, local food, and also share their food-growing knowledge.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built — not just the food hub itself, but the community around it," she said.

"It’s a reflection of how people in the King Valley work together: sharing resources, skills and ideas, and supporting local producers in really meaningful ways.

"The food hub shows what’s possible when a community comes together with a shared purpose."

The Sustainable King Valley Food Hub will open next on Saturday, 7 February from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Veggie boxes and other items can be ordered online via the Open Food Network (search for King Valley Food Hub) with orders open on Friday, closing Tuesday, and ready for Thursday collection.

Local growers interested in supplying the hub can get in touch via kingvalleyfoodhub@gmail.com.

King Valley in brief

CWA King Valley branch meeting

The Country Women's Association of Victoria King Valley branch will hold its next meeting on Thursday, 5 February at the Community Hub in Whitfield at 6.30pm.

All local women are welcome to join in, with RSVP to Donna on 0422 804 178 or Catherine on 0439 577 940.

Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month at 6.30pm.

Moyhu Community Bowls in February

Moyhu Community Bowls is returning by popular demand, with the next series to begin on Friday, 6 February from 6pm at the Moyhu Bowls Club.

The fun, social event will run over five weeks, every Friday night, with clubs and groups invited to enter their team now by contacting Max Baker on 5727 9376 or 0438 779 376.

Bowls are supplied by the club, with three players per team ($5 each player, per night) and a sausage sizzle provided at the end of play, with drinks available at bar prices.

King Valley Arts Film Club screening

The next screening by the King Valley Arts Film Club will be held on Tuesday, 10 February at the Cheshunt Hall Cinema.

The club is excited to screen the special documentary, The Road to Patagonia (2024), following ecologist Matty Hannon on an incredible solo adventure, leaving his city life in Melbourne behind to travel from the northern coast of Alaska, down the west coast of the Americas, all the way to Patagonia on the southern tip of the continent.

Shot over 16 years, the film becomes a rare love story — making it a perfect Valentine’s Day screening for the February Film Club - as a celebration of love in all its forms.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm screening, with all welcome and details on club membership available at kingvalleyarts.com.au/film-club/.

