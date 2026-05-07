On Monday, 4 May Wangaratta Boomerang Bags were visited by Wangaratta councillors Allison Winters and Dave Fuller, along with Jan Mitchell and Jenny from Adventist Care.

The group displayed some of the many items which they make for local causes including toilet bags, swimming bags, Boomerang Bags, and telemetry bags to mention only a few.

Gillian Anderson, vice-president of Wangaratta Boomerang Bags, said the tables were groaning with the weight of the items made by the volunteers to highlight their commitment to reuse or upcycle donated fabrics into useful items such bowl cosies, jar openers, bunting, cushions, door stops, toys, small bags and purses.

"As always our aim is to keep textiles out of landfill and support our community," Gillian said.

"It was a fantastic morning tea shared with our visitors and volunteers."